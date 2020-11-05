कर्नाटक: सीबीआई ने भाजपा नेता की हत्या मामले में कांग्रेस के पूर्व मंत्री को हिरासत में लिया

Karnataka: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained former Karnataka minister & Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni & taken him into custody for interrogation, in connection with the 2016 murder case of Yogesh Gowda (BJP leader from Dharwad). pic.twitter.com/x6P3zR7j3q— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.