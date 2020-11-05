शहर चुनें
India News ›   Karnataka CBI detain Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni & taken him into custody in connection bjp leader murder 

कर्नाटक: सीबीआई ने भाजपा नेता की हत्या मामले में कांग्रेस के पूर्व मंत्री को हिरासत में लिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंंगलूरू Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 09:22 AM IST
धारवाड़ पुलिस थाना
धारवाड़ पुलिस थाना - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने गुरुवार को कर्नाटक के पूर्व मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता विनय कुलकर्णी को हिरासत में ले लिया है। उन्हें 2016 में धारवाड़ से भाजपा नेता रहे योगेश गौड़ा की हत्या के संबंध में हिरासत में लिया गया है।
india news national congress leader central bureau of investigation custody detain bjp leader

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

