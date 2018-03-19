शहर चुनें

Karnataka cabinet has given nod to the recommendation of separate religion for Lingayat community

चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस का बड़ा दांव, कर्नाटक सरकार ने लिंगायत को दिया अलग धर्म का दर्जा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 03:41 PM IST
कर्नाटक कैबिनेट की बैठक में एक महत्वपूर्ण फैसला लिया गया है। फैसले में लिंगायत को अलग धर्म का दर्जा दिया गया है। यह दर्जा राज्य अल्पसंख्यक कानून के तहत दिया गया है। कर्नाटक सरकार ने नागभूषण कमेटी के सुझाव को स्वीकार कर लिया है।
आपको बता दें कि कांग्रेस प्रमुख राहुल गांधी दक्षिण भारतीय राज्य कर्नाटक में चुनावी अभियान का आगाज कर चुके हैं। कर्नाटक में इसी साल अप्रैल या मई महीने में विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं। राहुल गांधी प्रदेश के प्रभावशाली लिंगायत समुदाय से जुड़े धार्मिक मठों में गए थे। अभी कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस की सरकार है और राहुल की पूरी कोशिश है कि कर्नाटक कांग्रेस के हाथ से न फिसले।
 

 

