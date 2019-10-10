तीन दिनों तक कर्नाटक विधानसभा सत्र को कवर नहीं कर पाएगी मीडिया, अध्यक्ष ने लगाया प्रतिबंध

Karnataka Assembly speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on ban on media from covering the session: We have taken decision to ban media for 3 days on sample basis. We are following parliamentary rule.— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019
भारतीय सीमा में आ रहे ड्रोन को लेकर सुरक्षा एजेंसियां आपस में भिड़ रही हैं। सवाल ये है कि आखिर ड्रोन आने की जानकारी सबसे पहले किस एजेंसी के पास होनी चाहिए। दूसरा, अगर ड्रोन दिख रहा है, तो उसे जब्त करने या मार गिराने की जिम्मेदारी किसके पास है।
10 अक्टूबर 2019