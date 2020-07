कारगिल विजय दिवस: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ ने कहा, कभी दुश्मन ने हमला किया तो देंगे कारगिल जैसा मुंहतोड़ जवाब

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations.

On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, I would like to salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in the recent history. #CourageInKargil