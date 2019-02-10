Kipal Sibal,Congress on Amol Palekar being asked to cut short his speech at National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai:Kisi ke khilaf sedition ho jata hai, kisiko bolne nahi diya jata. Ye to'new India' hai na. Desh badal raha hai, Modi ji to yehi achhe din ke bare mein baat karte the pic.twitter.com/Y2Phxtrtw4

Kapil Sibal,Congress:Officials should know that elections come&go,sometimes we're in opposition&sometimes we are the ruling party.We'll keep an eye on officials who are over enthusiastic&trying to show loyalty to PM.They should remember that Constitution is bigger than anything. pic.twitter.com/VDqn9cGlwl