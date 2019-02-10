शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Kapil Sibbal,Congress: We'll keep an eye on officials who are over enthusiastic to PM.

कपिल सिब्बल ने दी चेतावनी- आज हम विपक्ष में हैं, कल सत्ता में भी होंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 10 Feb 2019 06:38 PM IST
Kapil Sibal
Kapil Sibal
ख़बर सुनें
अमोल पालेकर के स्पीच कट मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने भाजपा पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी के खिलाफ राजद्रोह हो जाता है, किसी को बोलने नहीं दिया जाता है। यही तो न्यू इंडिया है न! देश बदल रहा है! मोदी जी तो इन्हीं अच्छे दिनों के बारे में बात करते थे न! 
वहीं, उन्होंने इशारों-इशारों में केंद्रीय एजेंसियों, संस्थाओं और उनके अधिकारियों पर भी सवाल उठाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह ध्यान रखना चाहिए कि कभी वह विपक्ष में हैं, तो कभी सत्ता में भी हो सकते हैं। हमलोग उन पर कड़ी निगाह रख रहे हैं, जो प्रधानमंत्री के प्रति अति उत्साह और श्रद्धा-निष्ठा भाव दिखा रहे हैं। उन्हें ध्यान रखना चाहिए कि संविधान सभी चीजों से बड़ा है। 
 

 

lok sabha election 2019 lok sabha elections 2019 election amol palekar kapil sibal kapil sibal twitter
