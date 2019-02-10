Kipal Sibal,Congress on Amol Palekar being asked to cut short his speech at National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai:Kisi ke khilaf sedition ho jata hai, kisiko bolne nahi diya jata. Ye to'new India' hai na. Desh badal raha hai, Modi ji to yehi achhe din ke bare mein baat karte the pic.twitter.com/Y2Phxtrtw4— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019
Kapil Sibal,Congress:Officials should know that elections come&go,sometimes we're in opposition&sometimes we are the ruling party.We'll keep an eye on officials who are over enthusiastic&trying to show loyalty to PM.They should remember that Constitution is bigger than anything. pic.twitter.com/VDqn9cGlwl— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019
लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के अध्य अमित शाह ने पार्टी के नेताओं से भाजपा के ‘सबका साथ’ वाले कथन की पुष्टि के लिए अल्पसंख्यक समुदायों के बीच जाने को कहा है।
10 फरवरी 2019