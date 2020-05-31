शहर चुनें
प्रवासियों को लेकर कांग्रेस का पीएम पर निशाना, पूछा- पीएम केयर्स से कितना पैसा दिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 31 May 2020 01:29 PM IST
कपिल सिब्बल (फाइल फोटो)
कपिल सिब्बल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
प्रवासी मजदूरों को लेकर कांग्रेस लगातार केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधती रही है। अब एक बार फिर कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री कपिल सिब्बल ने पूछा है कि पीएम केयर्स फंड से प्रवासियों को कितना पैसा दिया गया। सिब्बल ने कहा, मैं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से पूछना चाहता हूं कि उन्होंने पीएम केयर्स फंड से प्रवासी मजदूरों को कितना पैसा दिया? मैं उनसे अनुरोध करता हूं कि वे मेरे सवाल का जवाब दें। इस दौरान कई लोगों की मौत हुई है। कुछ चलते हुए मर गए, कुछ ट्रेन में मर गए, कुछ भूख से मर गए।
