शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Police over objectionable comments to spread communal tension

कंगना व बहन रंगोली बुरी फंसीं, पुलिस ने भेजा समन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 11:14 AM IST
विज्ञापन
कंगना रणौत और उनकी बहन रंगोली चंदेल (फाइल फोटो)
कंगना रणौत और उनकी बहन रंगोली चंदेल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : social media

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत और उनकी बहन रंगोली चंदेल एक बार फिर मुसीबत में फंसती हुई नजर आ रही हैं। दरअसल, मुंबई के उपनगर बांद्रा की मेट्रोपॉलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट अदालत के आदेश के बाद दोनों पर केस दर्ज किया गया है। 
विज्ञापन

बांद्रा पुलिस ने कंगना और उनकी बहन रंगोली को समन भेजकर तलब किया है। पुलिस ने उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने व दो समूहों के बीच सांप्रदायिक तनाव फैलाने को लेकर 23-24 नवंबर को पुलिस स्टेशन में पेश होने के लिए कहा है। 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national kangana ranaut rangoli chandel

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला : यूपी की शिक्षक भर्ती में कट-ऑफ में छूट नहीं, परीक्षा का अंतिम मौका 

18 नवंबर 2020

गोल्ड सिल्वर की कीमत
Bazar

लगातार तीसरे दिन सस्ता हुआ सोना वायदा, चांदी में भी गिरावट

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
बुलंदशहर रेप केस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: वायरल वीडियो में बोली दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, मुझे घर से उठाकर ले गए, मारपीट और फिर आग...

18 नवंबर 2020

road accident in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: मां बोली-मुझे क्या पता था कि कार में मेरा ही बेटा फंसा है, पास जाकर देखा तो उड़ गए होश

18 नवंबर 2020

दृश्यम, स्पेशल 26
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की ये सात फिल्में, जिनसे प्रेरित होकर असल जिंदगी में हुए अपराध

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
zeeshan ayyub
Bollywood

MP में लव जिहाद रोकने पर बनेगा कानून, एक्टर जीशान अयूब बोले- 'अब प्यार करने से पहले धर्म देखना पड़ेगा'

18 नवंबर 2020

पंकज त्रिपाठी, इकरा अजीज
Bollywood

‘कालीन भैया’ की फैन हैं पाकिस्तान की ये अभिनेत्री, इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखी दिल की बात तो पंकज त्रिपाठी ने भी दिया जवाब

18 नवंबर 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

ईरान के परमाणु ठिकाने पर हमले की तैयारी में थे ट्रंप, इस वजह से रोक लिए कदम

18 नवंबर 2020

demo pic...
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में फिर लॉकडाउनः कोरोना हॉटस्पॉट बाजारों को बंद करने की तैयारी, केंद्र से मांगी मंजूरी

18 नवंबर 2020

डीके ठाकुर...
Lucknow

जहरीली शराब कांड पर योगी सरकार सख्त, आधी रात को हटाए पुलिस कमिश्नर सुजीत पांडेय

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X