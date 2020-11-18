कंगना व बहन रंगोली बुरी फंसीं, पुलिस ने भेजा समन

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Police, asking them to appear before Bandra Police on 23-24 Nov over "objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between 2 groups."Case registered following Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court order. pic.twitter.com/I0SUivqfVm — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020
