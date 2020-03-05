कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: केस के स्थानांतरण संबंधी याचिका पर यूपी सरकार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का नोटिस

Supreme Court today issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government after hearing the plea filed by the accused, seeking to transfer the trial from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi in connection with the alleged murder case of Hindu Samaj Party leader, Kamlesh Tiwari.— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020
