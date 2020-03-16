शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Patil Puttappa passed away

पूर्व राज्यसभा सदस्य पाटिल पुट्टप्पा का निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हुबली Updated Mon, 16 Mar 2020 11:38 PM IST
पाटिल पुट्टप्पा
पाटिल पुट्टप्पा - फोटो : एएनआई (फाइल फोटो)
पूर्व राज्यसभा सदस्य और पत्रकार पाटिल पुटप्पा का सोमवार रात निधन हो गया। वह हुबली स्थित कर्नाटक इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज में भर्ती थे। 
patil puttappa patil puttappa passed away

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

