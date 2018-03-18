जितेंद्र सिंह बोले- कांग्रेस जब खुद जीत रही थी तब नहीं उठाए ईवीएम पर सवाल

The defence ministry and home ministry will take cognizance of such things. our security forces are also retaliating, we should be rest assured that appropriate action will be taken: Jitendra Singh,MoS,PMO on five civilians killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan pic.twitter.com/hSIF84GKxQ— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018
Congress & Rahul Gandhi have lost the plot. Why didn't they object to EVM when they were winning elections back to back? Their mindset is evident from the fact that they're celebrating UP result because BJP didn't win. Their own candidates lost their deposit there: Jitendra Singh pic.twitter.com/sHUaAfgo8s— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018
बीजेपी ने ईवीएम पर उठते सवालों के बीच बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराने की मांग पर सहमति जताई है। बीजेपी ने कहा कि अगर सभी दलों के बीच सहमति बनती है तो भविष्य में बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराया जा सकता है।
18 मार्च 2018