India News

जितेंद्र सिंह बोले- कांग्रेस जब खुद जीत रही थी तब नहीं उठाए ईवीएम पर सवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 02:01 PM IST
Jitendra Singh Said, defence ministry and home ministry will take cognizance of such things
जितेंद्र सिंह ने ईवीएम के मामले में विपक्ष पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस और राहुल गांधी ने अपनी राजनीतिक जमीन खो दी है। कांग्रेस ने तब ईवीएम पर सवाल क्यों नहीं उठाया जब वो लगातार चुनाव जीत रही थी। उनकी मानसिकता इस तथ्य से स्पष्ट होती है कि वे यूपी के परिणाम पर उत्सव मना रहे हैं क्योंकि भाजपा जीत नहीं पाई है। जबकि उनके स्वयं के उम्मीदवारों ने वहां अपनी जमानत खो दी।
पाकिस्तान द्वारा युद्ध विराम के उल्लंघन में पांच नागरिकों की मौत मामले में भी केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि रक्षा मंत्रालय और गृह मंत्रालय ऐसी बातों को संज्ञान में लेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें आश्वस्त होना चाहिए कि ऐसे मामले में ठोस कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

आपको बता दें कि बीजेपी ने ईवीएम पर उठते सवालों के बीच बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराने की मांग पर सहमति जताई थी । बीजेपी ने कहा कि अगर सभी दलों के बीच सहमति बनती है तो भविष्य में बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराया जा सकता है। 

शनिवार को कांग्रेस के महाअधिवेशन में बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराने का प्रस्ताव पेश किया गया था। जब इस बारे में बीजेपी महासचिव राम माधव से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस को याद रखना चाहिए कि ईवीएम से चुनाव कराये जाने का फैसला आम सहमति बनने के बाद ही लिया गया था। अगर सभी पार्टियां यह सोचती हैं कि फिर से बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव होना चाहिए तो इस पर विचार किया जा सकता है। 

आम चुनावों में बीजेपी की जीत के बाद विपक्ष ने ईवीएम पर सवाल उठाए थे। गुजरात में हुए चुनावों में भी ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी के आरोप लगे थे। गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में हुए उपचुनावों के बाद सपा प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव ने कहा था कि अगर ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी न होती तो हमारी जीत का अंतर और ज्यादा होता। 

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव में 403 में से बीजेपी के 325 सीटें जीतने पर मायावती समेत कई विपक्षी दलों ने ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाया था। 

 

 

   

