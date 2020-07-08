शहर चुनें
JCB driver hits a man with its front bucket in Telangana Mulugu, FIR registered against the driver

तेलंगाना में जेसीबी ड्राइवर ने व्यक्ति को मारी टक्कर, एफआईआर दर्ज

एएनआई, मुलुगु Updated Wed, 08 Jul 2020 01:01 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

तेलंगाना के मुलुगु में जेसीबी ड्राइवर द्वारा जेसीबी से व्यक्ति की पिटाई करने का मामला सामने आया है। ड्राइवर ने जेसीबी का अगला हिस्सा जिससे मिट्टी उठाई जाती है से व्यक्ति को जोर से टक्कर मारी। टक्कर लगने के बाद व्यक्ति दूर जा गिरा। 
मंगापेटा पुलिस स्टेशन के सब-इंस्पेक्टर का कहना है वह आदमी नशे में था और उसने ड्राइवर से बहस करनी शुरू कर दी, जिसके बाद ड्राइवर ने उसे मारा। चालक के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है।
 
jcb driver jcb telangana

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

