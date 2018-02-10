अपना शहर चुनें

आतंकी हमले की बाद जागी सरकार, सैन्य ठिकानों की सुरक्षा के लिए 1487 करोड़ की मंजूरी 

  ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 07:56 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर और उत्तर-पूर्व के आतंकवाद ग्रसित इलाकों में तैनात सैन्य ठिकानों का सुरक्षा घेरा मजबूत किया जाएगा। 

केंद्र सरकार ने इसके लिए 1487 करोड़ रुपए की मंजूरी दे दी है। सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की तमाम सावधानियों के बावजूद जम्मू के सुंजवान स्थित 36 ब्रिगेड कैंप पर ताजा आतंकवादी हमले की बाद इस काम में और तेजी लाने का निर्देश रक्षा मंत्रालय ने दिया है।

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने उच्चपदस्थ सूत्रों ने बताया कि सैन्य ठिकानों की चौहद्दी को मजबूती देने की योजना पर काम लंबे समय से चल रहा है। केंद्र की कोशिश है कि खासतौर पर जम्मू-कश्मीर में यह काम जल्द से जल्द पूरा हो जाए। 

सूत्रों के मुताबिक राज्य के छह मुख्य सैन्य ठिकानों पर यह काम दिसंबर तक पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। इन ठिकानों को तकनीकी और अन्य  सुविधाओं से लैंस किया जाएगा। सूत्रों के मुताबिक ऐसा कर सेना और सुरक्षा बल के नुकसान को काफी कम किया जा सकता है।
