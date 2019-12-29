जामिया मिल्लिया की छात्रा ने केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पर लगाए आरोप, सीपीआईएम बोली - माफी मांगो

Jamia Millia Islamia student Aysha Renna in Malappuram: In last 2 weeks, a number of students from Jamia Millia Islamia have been arrested and jailed by the Pinarayi Vijayan govt and his police. We demand their immediate release. (28.12.2019) #Kerala https://t.co/UfusqavGNv— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019
Kerala: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) activists hold protest in Malappuram against Jamia Millia Islamia student Aysha Renna, demanding her apology for using the name of Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala.— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019
(28.12.2019) pic.twitter.com/e1KhMX5swB
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली में सर्दी का सितम जारी है। नए साल में भी इससे राहत मिलती नहीं दिख रही। 31 दिसंबर और एक जनवरी को दिल्ली में बारिश की संभावना है।
29 दिसंबर 2019