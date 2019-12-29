शहर चुनें

Jamia Millia student poster girl Aysha Renna allege Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI demands apology

जामिया मिल्लिया की छात्रा ने केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पर लगाए आरोप, सीपीआईएम बोली - माफी मांगो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 29 Dec 2019 01:39 PM IST
केरल के मल्लापुरम में जामिया की छात्रा आयशा
केरल के मल्लापुरम में जामिया की छात्रा आयशा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया विश्वविद्यालय (Jamia Milia Islamia University) की छात्रा आयशा रेन्ना अपने सहयोगियों की रिहाई की मांग के लिए केरल पहुंच गई हैं। केरल के मल्लापुरम पहुंचकर आयशा ने कहा कि 'हम अल्पसंख्यकों या मुस्लिम बहुजन राजनीति को उभरता हुआ देखने वाले हैं। हम चंद्रशेखर आजाद (भीम आर्मी के प्रमुख) जल्द से जल्द रिहाई चाहते हैं।'
केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पर आरोप लगाते हुए आयशा ने कहा कि 'पिछले दो सप्ताह के अंदर जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया के कई विद्यार्थियों को पिनरई विजयन की सरकार और पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। हम चाहते हैं कि उन्हें तुरंत रिहा किया जाए।'

आयशा द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री विजयन पर ये आरोप लगाए जाने के बाद वामपंथी भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (CPI-M) के कार्यकर्ता उसके विरोध में मल्लापुरम की सड़कों पर उतर आए हैं। कार्यकर्ताओं की मांग है कि केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनरई विजयन का नाम इस तरह लेने के लिए आयशा को माफी मांगनी चाहिए। 
 
 
 
बता दें कि आयशा वही लड़की है जो नागरिकता कानून 2019 पर चल रहे जामिया विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान 'पोस्टर गर्ल' (Poster Girl) के नाम से प्रसिद्ध हुई थी।
caa protest caa 2019 jamia poster girl pinarayi vijayan
winter
India News

बर्फीली ठंड: दिल्ली में पारा दो डिग्री, यूपी में 57 मौतें, छह राज्यों में रेड अलर्ट जारी

29 दिसंबर 2019

