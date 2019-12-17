शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Jamia Millia case hearing in supreme court

जामिया हिंसा: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, हम पुलिस को एफआईआर दर्ज करने से नहीं रोक सकते

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 01:08 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया और अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय हिंसा मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है। सुनवाई के दौरान सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि हमें हस्तक्षेप करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। यह कानून और व्यवस्था की समस्या है, बसें कैसे जल गईं? चीफ जस्टिस ने कहा कि ये मामला हाईकोर्ट क्यों नहीं ले जाया गया?
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि हम पुलिस को एफआईआर दर्ज करने से नहीं रोक सकते हैं। कोई कानून तोड़ता है तो पुलिस क्या कर सकती है। 

जामिया और एएमयू छात्रों की वकील इंदिरा जय सिंह ने कहा ये एक से ज्यादा राज्यों का मामला है इसलिए इसकी एसआईटी जांच जरूरी है। अदालत इस मामले से किनारा कैसे कर सकती है। अदालत ने तेलंगाना एनकाउंटर मामले की भी सुनवाई की थी। हम इस मामले में इसी तरह का निर्देश चाहते हैं। 

 
