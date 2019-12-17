जामिया हिंसा: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, हम पुलिस को एफआईआर दर्ज करने से नहीं रोक सकते

Indira Jaising appearing for students in Jamia Millia Islamia/Aligarh Muslim University incidents case: It is a cross state issue & needs a fact finding SIT. How can the court wash its hands of the issue. Court heard Telangana encounter case. We are asking for a similar order. https://t.co/uIJPvpUaXk— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जामिया यूनिवर्सिटी में 15 दिसंबर को हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन से जुड़ा एक वीडियो जारी किया है। पुलिस ने दावा किया कि उन्होंने 15 दिसंबर को हुए प्रोटेस्ट के दौरान जामिया के छात्रों से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की थी।
17 दिसंबर 2019