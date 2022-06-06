International Yoga Day: बर्फ की चादर के बीच योग करते दिखे ITBP के जवान, 22580 फीट ऊंची चोटी पर बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड 

भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस(ITBP) ने अपने खाते में एक और दुर्लभ रिकॉर्ड शामिल कर लिया है। आईटीबीपी पर्वतारोहियों के एक 14 सदस्यीय दल ने 22580 फीट ऊंची चोटी पर योग कर यह उपलब्धि हासिल की है। अब तक किसी भी व्यक्ति द्वारा इतनी ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्र में योग नहीं किया गया है। जवानों द्वारा यह रिकॉर्ड योग दिवस से कुछ दिन पहले बनाया गया है। गौरतलब है कि 21 जून को देशभर में अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

New record of practicing Yoga at high altitude by ITBP. #Himveers of ITBP demonstrate Yoga practice ahead of #InternationalDayOfYoga2022 with the theme: '#YogaforHumanity' at an altitude of 22,850 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand near Mount Abi Gamin.#YogaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/eHWE0qO1zJ