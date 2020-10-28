शहर चुनें
आयकर विभाग ने छापे के दौरान एंट्री ऑपरेटर संजय जैन से बरामद किए 62 करोड़ रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजावला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 11:29 AM IST
छापेमारी में जब्त किया गया कैश
छापेमारी में जब्त किया गया कैश - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
आयकर विभाग ने छापे के दौरान एंट्री ऑपरेटर संजय जैन और उनके लाभार्थियों से 62 करोड़ रुपये नकद जब्त किए हैं। यह नोटबंदी के बाद से दिल्ली-एनसीआर से बरामद की गई सबसे बड़ी नकदी है। दिल्ली-एनसीआर, पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तराखंड और गोवा के 42 परिसरों में छापेमारी जारी है। यह जानकारी सूत्रों के जरिए मिली है।
india news national income tax income tax raid cash demonetisation

