अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   isro to launch Chandrayaan-2 in April says Union Minister Jitendra Singh 

अंतरिक्ष में भारत का दबदबा फिर देखेगी दुनिया, अप्रैल में लॉन्च होगा चंद्रयान-2

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 08:43 PM IST
isro to launch Chandrayaan-2 in April says Union Minister Jitendra Singh 
फाइल फोटो
अगला अंतरिक्ष यान चंद्रयान-2 अप्रैल में लांच होगा। इसमें पहली बार इसरो अपने यान को चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतारेगा। अंतरिक्ष विभाग के प्रमुख जितेंद्र सिंह ने शुक्रवार को यह बात कही।
 
भारत के इस दूसरे चंद्र मिशन में 800 करोड़ की लागत आएगी। चंद्रयान-1 का मिशन का लक्ष्य चांद पर पानी की खोज करना था। चंद्रयान-2 इस मिशन को आगे बढ़ाएगा। 

इसरो के मुताबिक इस मिशन की सफलता चांद पर इंसान को भेजने के बराबर है। जितेंद्र सिंह के मुताबिक अगर अप्रैल में यान किसी कारण से लांच नहीं हो सका तो फिर इसे नवंबर में लांच किया जाएगा। 

लैंडिंग के लिए दक्षिणी ध्रुव को चुनने पर उन्होंने कहा कि यह बेहद मुश्किल क्षेत्र है। यहां की चट्टानें लाखों करोड़ों साल पुरानी है। पुरानी चट्टानें होने से ब्रह्मांड का रहस्य समझने में आसानी होगी। दूसरा कारण यह है कि इस क्षेत्र में अब तक खोज नहीं हुई है। 

RELATED

isro chandrayaan union minister jitendra singh space technology

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Big news Ekta Kapoor Naagin 3 serial may be telecast on Star Plus instead of Colors
Television

सारी TRP लेने फिर से आ रहा है 'नागिन 3', टेलीकास्ट होने से पहले ही कलर्स को लग सकता है झटका

16 फरवरी 2018

Hrithik Roshan Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi Cheat India will release on Republic Day 2019
Bollywood

ऋतिक की 'सुपर 30' को टक्कर देगी इस एक्टर की फिल्म, एक साथ होंगी रिलीज

16 फरवरी 2018

Worlds first museum which is built under the Sea
World of Wonders

'पाताल' में बना है ये अद्भुत म्यूजियम, घर बैठे ही देख लीजिए तस्वीरें, हैरान रह जाएंगे

16 फरवरी 2018

From Stage Shows To Bollywood Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Chaudhary Transformation Will Surprise You
Bollywood

'तेरी आंख्या का यो काजल' से लेकर टल्ली होने तक, इतना बदल गया है सपना चौधरी का अंदाज

16 फरवरी 2018

Actor Sidharth Malhotra spokes about his relation with Nirav Modi
Bollywood

करोड़ों के PNB घोटाले के आरोपी नीरव मोदी से रिश्तों को लेकर एक्टर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का बड़ा खुलासा

16 फरवरी 2018

The lost ring found after thirteen years in a carrot
Weird Stories

13 साल बाद ऐसी चीज के अंदर से निकली अगुंठी, देखते ही दंग रह गया परिवार

16 फरवरी 2018

Place on Earth where one night is equivalent to two months
World of Wonders

दुनिया की ऐसी जगह जहां 2 महीने रहती है रात, जानिए कैसे चलती है वहां जिंदगी

16 फरवरी 2018

5 Bollywood Movies which based on Indian Army That Were Banned In Pakistan
Bollywood

सिर्फ अय्यारी नहीं, बॉर्डर-LOC कारगिल जैसी इंडियन आर्मी वाली ये 5 फिल्में भी पाकिस्तान में बैन

16 फरवरी 2018

miss north India princes fashion show
Fashion

टैलेंट, खूबसूरती और आत्मविश्वास बनाएगा मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेस

16 फरवरी 2018

Ekta Kapoor may return on TV with serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot
Television

17 साल बाद एकता कपूर दोबारा लेकर आ सकती हैं पुरानी लव स्टोरी, 9 साल तक इस सीरियल ने किया था राज

16 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

PM Narendra Modi reaction on upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections during interaction with students
India News

..जब छात्र ने PM मोदी से पूछा- क्या आप 2019 की परीक्षा के लिए तैयार हैं?

10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा शुरू होने से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार (16 फरवरी) को दिल्ली के तालकटोरा स्टेडियम में 'परीक्षा पर चर्चा' कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने वाले छात्रों को संबोधित किया।

16 फरवरी 2018

Former UP minister Khwaja Haleem passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest
India News

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मंत्री की हार्ट अटैक से मौत, नेताओं में शोक की लहर

16 फरवरी 2018

PNB scam: ex Allahabad Bank Director Dinesh Dubey slams UPA and NDA government
India News

'मनमोहन के कार्यकाल से शुरू हुआ था PNB घोटाला, NDA सरकार में 50 गुना बढ़ा'

16 फरवरी 2018

Pnb scam will go up to Rs 30,000 Crore says congress leader Randeep Surjewala
India News

कांग्रेस का दावा- 30 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा का है PNB फ्रॉड, भाजपा का पलटवार- UPA राज का है घोटाला

16 फरवरी 2018

seven workers die from poisonous gas in septic tank in chittoor andhra pradesh india
India News

सेप्टिक टैंक में जहरीली गैस से 7 मजदूरों की मौत, आठवां लड़ रहा है जिंदगी की जंग

16 फरवरी 2018

Fourteen senior leader joins bjp before tripura assembly polls
India News

त्रिपुरा चुनाव: दलबदलू बदल सकते हैं समीकरण, 14 दिग्गज उम्मीदवारों में से 11 बीजेपी में शामिल

16 फरवरी 2018

PNB fraud case passport of nirav modi and mehul choksi has been suspended by MEA
India News

PNB फ्रॉड: CBI, ईडी से लेकर एक्शन में सरकार, नीरव और मेहुल चोकसी का पासपोर्ट रद्द

16 फरवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: China's intervention in Nepal will also impact on India
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: नेपाल में चीन का दखल बढ़ने का असर भारत पर भी पड़ेगा

16 फरवरी 2018

INX media case: Karti Chidambaram accountant S Bhaskaran in ED remand
India News

INX मनी लांड्रिंग केस: कार्ति चिदंबरम का CA गिरफ्तार, ED की कस्टडी में भेजा

16 फरवरी 2018

JNU students created hostage to two officials of the university against attendance rule
India News

अनिवार्य हाजिरी को लेकर JNU में बवाल, छात्रों ने दो अधिकारियों को बंधक बनाया

16 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

परीक्षा का सामना करने के लिए डांस करते ये बच्चे दे रहे खास संदेश

नई दिल्ली में ‘परीक्षा पर चर्चा’ के दौरान स्कूली बच्चों ने कुछ प्रस्तुतियां दी। जिनके अंदर एक संदेश छिपा था ये कि छात्र परीक्षा के दौरान कैसे अपने को मानसिक और शारीरिक तौर पर चुस्त बना सकते हैं।

16 फरवरी 2018

REACTIONS OF SUPREME COURT VERDICT ON KAVERI WATER DISPUTE 2:42

कावेरी विवाद पर SC का फैसला, कर्नाटक को फायदा, तमिलनाडु को नुकसान

16 फरवरी 2018

Lathi Charge on BTC candidates in Lucknow 1:04

लखनऊ में बीटीसी अभ्यर्थियों पर लाठीचार्ज, कई घायल

16 फरवरी 2018

Arunachal woman files rape complaint before NCW 3:00

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के सीएम समेत तीन पर रेप के आरोप

16 फरवरी 2018

Watch Vintage Cars showcased at Auto Expo 2018 3:02

VIDEO: ऑटो एक्सपो में नहीं जा पाए हैं तो ये जरूर देखें

16 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Isro is also working on reusable rocket stages like space x falcon heavy
India News

दुनिया के सबसे शक्तिशाली यान फॉल्कन हेवी की तर्ज पर ISRO भी कर रहा है प्रयोग

8 फरवरी 2018

isro second flight to the moon much awaited Chandrayaan-2 mission
India News

इसरो की दूसरी बार चांद पर जाने की तैयारी, पांच प्रक्षेपणों की योजना : के सिवन

6 फरवरी 2018

chandrayaan-2 mission ISRO moon Liquid Propulsion System Centre tamil nadu
India News

चांद के रहस्य को और करीब से जानने की तैयारी में ISRO, जल्द करेगा चंद्रयान-2 रवाना

4 फरवरी 2018

The first photo, shown by ISRO Cartosat-2 series Satellite, shows the stadium
India News

ISRO के कार्टोसैट-2 श्रृंखला सैटेलाइट ने भेजी पहली तस्वीर, दिखा ये स्टेडियम

17 जनवरी 2018

PSLV-C40 Successfully Launches Cartosat-2 Series Satellite
India News

आसमान में भारत की 'आंख' बनेगा कार्टोसैट-2

15 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan oppose launching of Indian 100th satellite cartosat-2
Pakistan

भारत के सैटेलाइट से पाकिस्तान में मची खलबली, विरोध में उगला जहर

12 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.