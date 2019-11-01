चंद्रयान-2 : ऑर्बिटर ने 100 किलोमीटर से चांद की बाहरी कक्षा में एरगॉन-40 का पता लगाया

#ISRO

The CHACE-2 payload aboard the #Chandrayaan2 orbiter has detected Argon-40 from an altitude of approximately 100 km.



For more details please see https://t.co/oY9rPZ9o1w



Here's the schematic of the origin and dynamics of Argon-40 in lunar exosphere pic.twitter.com/xrFDblq2Mt