Home ›   India News ›   ISRO says Chandrayaan 2 orbiter has detected Argon-40 in outer moon orbit

चंद्रयान-2 : ऑर्बिटर ने 100 किलोमीटर से चांद की बाहरी कक्षा में एरगॉन-40 का पता लगाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 04:45 AM IST
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter detected Argon-40
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter detected Argon-40 - फोटो : ISRO
चंद्रयान-2 के ऑर्बिटर ने करीब 100 किलोमीटर की ऊचाई से चंद्रमा के बाहरी कक्षा में एरगॉन-40 का पता लगाया है। भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) ने बृहस्पतिवार को इसकी जानकारी दी।
इसरो ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि ऑर्बिटर में मौजूद चेस-2 पेलोड ने इसका पता लगाया है। इस महीने के शुरू में इसरो ने ऑर्बिटर में लगे उच्च तकनीकी कैमरे से खींची गई चंद्रमा की सतह की तस्वीर जारी की थी। मालूम हो कि 7 सितंबर को लैंडर विक्रम के चंद्रमा पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग के दौरान इसरो का संपर्क टूट गया था।
 

 
