ISRO: इसरो ने लॉन्च किया अपना सबसे छोटा रॉकेट SSLV-D2, जानिए इसके बारे में सब कुछ

भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO) ने शुक्रवार को अपने नए और सबसे छोटे रॉकेट SSLV-D2 (Small Sataellite Launch Vehicle) को अंतरिक्ष में लॉन्च कर दिया। आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा में सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर से यह लॉन्चिंग की गई। एसएसएलवी-डी2 ने अपने साथ तीन सैटेलाइट लेकर अंतरिक्ष की उड़ान भरी, जिनमें अमेरिकी की कंपनी अंतारिस की सैटेलाइट Janus-1, चेन्नई के स्पेस स्टार्टअप स्पेसकिड्ज की सैटेलाइट AzaadiSAT-2 और इसरो की सैटेलाइट EOS-07 शामिल हैं। ये तीनों सैटेलाइट्स 450 किलोमीटर दूर सर्कुलर ऑर्बिट में स्थापित की जाएंगी।

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: ISRO launches Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to put three satellites EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit pic.twitter.com/kab5kequYF