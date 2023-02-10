ISRO: इसरो ने लॉन्च किया अपना सबसे छोटा रॉकेट SSLV-D2, जानिए इसके बारे में सब कुछ

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO) ने शुक्रवार को अपने नए और सबसे छोटे रॉकेट SSLV-D2 (Small Sataellite Launch Vehicle) को अंतरिक्ष में लॉन्च कर दिया। आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा में सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर से यह लॉन्चिंग की गई। एसएसएलवी-डी2 ने अपने साथ तीन सैटेलाइट लेकर अंतरिक्ष की उड़ान भरी, जिनमें अमेरिकी की कंपनी अंतारिस की सैटेलाइट Janus-1, चेन्नई के स्पेस स्टार्टअप स्पेसकिड्ज की सैटेलाइट AzaadiSAT-2 और इसरो की सैटेलाइट EOS-07 शामिल हैं। ये तीनों सैटेलाइट्स 450 किलोमीटर दूर सर्कुलर ऑर्बिट में स्थापित की जाएंगी।
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: ISRO launches Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to put three satellites EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit pic.twitter.com/kab5kequYF— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.