बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   IPS officers appointments by Central Government Pankaj Kumar Singh to be new BSF DG here is all you need to know

फेरबदल: आईपीएस पंकज कुमार होंगे बीएसएफ के नए महानिदेशक, संजय अरोड़ा को आईटीबीपी की जिम्मेदारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 25 Aug 2021 10:06 PM IST

सार

देश के विभिन्न सुरक्षा बलों के शीर्ष नेतृत्व में बुधवार को बड़ा फेरबदल किया गया।
विज्ञापन
भारतीय पुलिस सेवा
भारतीय पुलिस सेवा - फोटो : Shutterstock/File

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

केंद्र सरकार ने आईपीएस अधिकारी बालाजी श्रीवास्तव को पुलिस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट ब्यूरो का महानिदेशक नियुक्त किया है। इसके साथ ही आईपीएस अधिकारी पंकज कुमार सिंह को बीएसएफ का नया महानिदेशक बनाया गया है। पंकज कुमार सिंह वर्तमान में बीएसएफ के विशेष महानिदेशक हैं। वह 31 अगस्त को पद संभालेंगे और 31 दिसंबर 2022 (उनकी सेवानिवृत्ति की तारीख) तक या अग्रिम आदेश तक इसी पद पर सेवाएं देंगे।
विज्ञापन




कार्मिक, लोक शिकायत और पेंशन मंत्रालय ने इस फेरबदल की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि आईपीएस अधिकारी संजय अरोड़ा को आईटीबीपी (भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस) का नया महानिदेशक नियुक्त किया गया है। अरोड़ा फिलहाल सीआरपीएफ (केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल) के विशेष महानिदेशक के पद पर सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि सीआरपीएफ के वर्तमान महानिदेशक एसएस देसवाल इसी साल 31 अगस्त को सेवानिवृत्त हो रहे हैं।





 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
india news national ips appointments ips pankaj kumar singh ips sanjay arora
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड 3rd Test लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर:
Cricket News

IND vs ENG LIVE Score: विकेट को तरसे भारतीय गेंदबाज, इंग्लैंड ने मेहमान टीम पर बनाई बढ़त

25 अगस्त 2021

केंद्रीय मंत्री नारायण राणे
India News

नारायण राणे विवाद: केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा- देश कानूनों से चलता है, महाराष्ट्र सरकार बोली- नहीं करेंगे दंडात्मक कार्रवाई

25 अगस्त 2021

प्रकाश राज, पोनी वर्मा
Bollywood

मीम्स: प्रकाश राज ने पोनी वर्मा से की दूसरी बार शादी, यूजर्स बोले- यहां एक बार घोड़ी पर चढ़ना नसीब नहीं...

25 अगस्त 2021

गुरुग्राम हत्याकांड
Gurugram

गुरुग्राम में चार हत्या: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, अनामिका तिवारी के शव पर इतने वार देख डॉक्टर भी हैरान

25 अगस्त 2021

नुसरत जहां
Bollywood

चर्चा: जल्द अपने पहले बच्चे को जन्म देने वाली हैं नुसरत जहां, इस दिन मिल सकती है खुशखबरी

25 अगस्त 2021

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: कल्याण सिंह के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किए जाने पर कुलपति की निंदा, विरोध में विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में लगे पर्चे

25 अगस्त 2021

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान को एयरपोर्ट पर रोकने का मामला: CISF जवान को सजा नहीं बल्कि मिला इनाम, झूठी खबर की जा रही वायरल

25 अगस्त 2021

प्रकाश राज , पोनी वर्मा
Bollywood

Prakash Raj: 56 साल के प्रकाश राज ने की दोबारा शादी, पत्नी को KISS करते हुए वायरल हुईं तस्वीरें

25 अगस्त 2021

राज कुंद्रा
Bollywood

Pornography Case: राज कुंद्रा की जमानत पर आज होगी सुनवाई, जानिए डिटेल्स

25 अगस्त 2021

vijayta pandit
Bollywood

Vijayta Pandit Birthday: 'लव स्टोरी' की वो खूबसूरत 'पिंकी' का अब बदल चुका है लुक, शादी के बाद एक्टिंग छोड़ बनीं सिंगर

25 अगस्त 2021

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited