फेरबदल: आईपीएस पंकज कुमार होंगे बीएसएफ के नए महानिदेशक, संजय अरोड़ा को आईटीबीपी की जिम्मेदारी

IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Singh, currently Special DG BSF, appointed as the new DG BSF. He will take over the post from August 31 till December 31, 2022 (date of his superannuation) or until further orders: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021
IPS officer Sanjay Arora, presently Special DG CRPF, appointed as the new DG ITBP: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021
Present DG ITBP SS Deswal retires on 31st August this year
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.