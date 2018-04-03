शहर चुनें

ग्वालियर, मुरैना में आज भी कर्फ्यू, यूपी के मेरठ सहित कई शहरों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 09:59 AM IST
bharat bandh
bharat bandh
देशभर में सोमवार को आयोजित भारत बंद के चलते 200 से ज्यादा पैसेंजर और मेल ट्रेनें प्रभावित हुईं। वहीं मध्यप्रदेश में हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन में मरने वालों की संख्या 7 पर पहुंच गई है। मध्यप्रदेश के ग्वालियर और भिंड में दो-दो एवं मुरैना व डबरा में एक-एक व्यक्ति की गोली लगने से मौत हो गई। उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर, मेरठ और फिरोजाबाद में एक-एक तथा राजस्थान के अलवर में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। 
 बिहार के हाजीपुर और उत्तर प्रदेश के बिजनौर में आंदोलनकारियों ने एंबुलेंस का रास्ता रोक दिया जिसके चलते एक नवजात और एक मरीज ने दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं आज भी मध्यप्रदेश और उत्तरप्रदेश के कई शहरों में हालात सामान्य नहीं हुए हैं। ग्वालियर, मुरैना और भिंड में कर्फ्यू जारी है।

वहीं भारत बंद को लेकर हुए बवाल को देखते हुए यूपी प्रशासन आज भी अलर्ट पर है। उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ जिले में एहतियान इंटरनेट सेवा पर रोक लगी हुई है। कई शहरों में स्कूल बंद रखे गए हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ जिले में सबसे ज्यादा बवाल हुआ। इसी बवाल को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने 12वीं तक के सभी स्कूल-कॉलेज आज बंद करने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। अगर किसी जगह कोई परीक्षा है तो वह कराई जाएगी। 

बता दें कि सोमवार को दलितों के भारत बंद के दौरान देशभर में जमकर हिंसा हुई, जिसमें अबतक 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। पुलिस और प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच झड़पों में सौ से अधिक लोग घायल हुए थे। आंदोलन से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान, पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश, हरियाणा, ओडिशा, गुजरात, झारखंड और महाराष्ट्र राज्य रहे।
 
 

Bharat bandh: Delhi based researcher Said, Protesters were throwing stones and laughing
India News

भारत बंद: 'मुंह पर नीला रंग पोतकर वो पत्थर फेंक रहे थे और हंस रहे थे'

भारतबंद के हिंसक आंदोलन ने आम जीवन को बुरी तरह प्रभावित किया है। ऐसी ही एक घटना को 30 साल की रिसर्चर ने मीडिया से साझा किया।

3 अप्रैल 2018

SC-ST Act: Demonstrate violent demonstration across the country, 12 deaths
India News

SC-ST Act में बदलाव का विरोधः हिंसक प्रदर्शन में जल उठे 10 राज्य, 12 की मौत

3 अप्रैल 2018

pm modi
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सुनी बीमार के मन की बात, एक्शन की तैयारी

3 अप्रैल 2018

मोहन भागवत
India News

क्या आरएसएस प्रमुख पर भी लगेगा 'देशद्रोही' और 'हिंदू-विरोधी' का ठप्पा: शिवसेना

3 अप्रैल 2018

CBSE paper leak: Principal said, 15 CCTV cameras in the school was not working
India News

CBSE पेपर लीक: 15 सीसीटीवी कैमरों में नहीं मिला कोई रिकॉर्ड, आज होगी अधिकारी से पूछताछ

3 अप्रैल 2018

फेक न्यूज
India News

फेक न्यूज पर हमेशा के लिए रद्द हो सकती है पत्रकार की मान्यता

3 अप्रैल 2018

भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

भारत-पाकिस्तान के NSA ने की फोन पर बातचीत, राजनयिक विवाद सुलझा

3 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court
India News

जानिए क्या है SC/ST Act विवाद में दलित संगठनों की मांग, यहां से शुरू हुआ था मामला

2 अप्रैल 2018

Amit Shah to improve Kiel Kanta in Haryana for Mission 2019
India News

मिशन 2019 के लिए हरियाणा में कील कांटे सुधारेंगे अमित शाह

3 अप्रैल 2018

medicine shimla
India News

दिल के स्टेंट के दाम बढ़े, एंटीबॉयोटिक और कैंसर सहित 869 दवाइयां हुईं महंगी

3 अप्रैल 2018

SBI ने इन नियमों में किया बदलाव, देखिए आप पर क्या पड़ेगा असर

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने इस साल आम बजट पेश करने के दौरान कई नये बदलाव किए थे। इसमें सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के सबसे बड़े बैंक एसबीआई में भी बदलाव की बात की गई थी। ये बदलाव नए वित्त वर्ष में लागू हो चुके हैं।

2 अप्रैल 2018

भारत बंद 0:35

भारत बंद: देखिए हिंसा में गई कितने लोगों की जान, कहां रहा सबसे ज्यादा असर

2 अप्रैल 2018

इंडियन रेलवे 3:05

रेलवे अधिकारियों की ये लग्जरी सुविधा रेल में अब मिल रही आम लोगों को

2 अप्रैल 2018

फायरिंग 3:08

VIDEO: दलितों की लड़ाई में भीड़ ने उठाई बंदूक!

2 अप्रैल 2018

वीके सिंह 3:51

बगदादी के गढ़ से ताबूत में लौटे 38 भारतीय, ये होगी आगे की प्रक्रिया

2 अप्रैल 2018

Bharat bandh: Delhi based researcher Said, Protesters were throwing stones and laughing
India News

भारत बंद: 'मुंह पर नीला रंग पोतकर वो पत्थर फेंक रहे थे और हंस रहे थे'

3 अप्रैल 2018

SC-ST Act: Demonstrate violent demonstration across the country, 12 deaths
India News

SC-ST Act में बदलाव का विरोधः हिंसक प्रदर्शन में जल उठे 10 राज्य, 12 की मौत

3 अप्रैल 2018

इटावा में बेअसर दिखा भारत बंद का असर
Kanpur

यहां नहीं दिखा भारत बंद का असर

2 अप्रैल 2018

Protest over bharat bandh in Lakhimpur Kheri
Lakhimpur Kheri

शहर में धरना प्रदर्शन तक सीमित रही भारत बंदी

2 अप्रैल 2018

Bharat Bandh over SC/ST protection act:Shots fired during Protests in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh

VIDEO: भारत बंद- ग्वालियर में युवक ने खुलेआम सड़क पर की फायरिंग, बेखौफ हुए प्रदर्शनकारी  

2 अप्रैल 2018

Alert for himachal pradesh due to Bharat Bandh
Shimla

भारत बंद को देखते हुए हिमाचल में अलर्ट, सतर्कता बरतने के निर्देश

2 अप्रैल 2018

