अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस: पीएम ने सात महिलाओं को सौंपा ट्विटर, जानें कौन हैं ये महिलाएं

Liveअंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस: पीएम ने सात महिलाओं को सौंपा ट्विटर, जानें कौन हैं ये महिलाएं
Attitude is half the battle in destigmatizing disability. The fact that the honourable PM has chosen to broadcast my views on Women's Day makes me believe that India is on the right path in dismantling age old superstitions regarding disability. - @MalvikaIyer #SheInspiresUs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
I feel empowered when I do what I'm passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed atleast one needy person and contribute to a hunger free planet. - @snehamohandoss#SheInspiresUs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.
Anju Rani Joy, a wheelchair bound world record holder in jar lifting from Kochi in Kerala: I felt sad that I was different but then I thought about my future & that’s how things started to change. Jar lifting was the first step. I have proved that nothing is impossible.#IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/qgVJnj55eK— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020
Bhudevi from Telangana to receive the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' from the President today, for helping women in tribal areas develop entrepreneurship. pic.twitter.com/4d8WW35aWN— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020
Arfa Jan from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to be awarded the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' today for her role in the revival of dying crafts of the State. She says, "With support from my father and husband, I have been able to fight the conservative society & reach this point". #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/pEboVmUKPM— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020
#InternationalWomensDay: Naam Kaur, 104 to be awarded the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' by the President today, for her achievements in athletics. She has bagged over 30 medals in track and field events across the globe. pic.twitter.com/gyraatsulr— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020
Anshu Jamsenpa, first Indian woman mountaineer who climbed Mt. Everest twice in 5 days: I had no support in the beginning but I convinced my family slowly with my hard work. You have to believe in yourself and be confident in order to be empowered. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/yCRpp2HGQ5— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank: On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I extend my best wishes to all the women. We are working towards women empowerment by the way of the new education policy. Today, 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bacho' is reaching newer heights. pic.twitter.com/KbmovqWOcm— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020
विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में महिलाओं के उत्कृष्ट कार्यों के लिए #अंतर्राष्ट्रीय_महिला_दिवस पर रविवार, 8 मार्च को राष्ट्रपति भवन में माननीय राष्ट्रपति श्री रामनाथ कोविंद महिलाओं को नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार से अलंकृत करेंगे. समारोह का सजीव प्रसारण प्रातः10:55से राजधानी और एफ़एम गोल्ड चैनल पर📻 pic.twitter.com/peJZbbaHx7— ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) March 7, 2020
Our Government is creating new opportunities and capacities for women so that they can participate in effective significant manner in the functioning of our society. Providing conducive environment for women’s empowerment has to be our collective goal, mission and ambition.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 8, 2020
Due to PM @NarendraModi‘s visionary leadership, India is witnessing a new era of women led development. Women are now leading from the front.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2020
Schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mudra yojana for women, Toilets under SBM, PM Ujjwala have brought holistic changes in their lives.
Let us reaffirm our pledge to ensure safety and respect for women, so that they can move forward unhindered according to their wish in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations. #WomensDay— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2020
