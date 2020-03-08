अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस: पीएम ने सात महिलाओं को सौंपा ट्विटर, जानें कौन हैं ये महिलाएं

09:32 AM, 08-Mar-2020

Arfa Jan from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to be awarded the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' today for her role in the revival of dying crafts of the State. She says, "With support from my father and husband, I have been able to fight the conservative society & reach this point". #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/pEboVmUKPM