International Womens Day live updates president, modi, shah, rajnath gave their blessing to womens

Live

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस: पीएम ने सात महिलाओं को सौंपा ट्विटर, जानें कौन हैं ये महिलाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Mar 2020 11:17 AM IST
International Womens Day live updates president, modi, shah, rajnath gave their blessing to womens
स्नेहा मोहन दास - फोटो : Twitter

खास बातें

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने नारी शक्ति को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। इस मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपना ट्विटर उन महिलाओं को सौंप दिया हैं जिन्होंने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में उत्कृष्ट काम किया है। उनके अकाउंट से सबसे पहले स्नेहा मोहनदास ने अपनी कहानी साझा की है। वह बेघरों को खाना खिलाने वाले फूडबैंक इंडिया की संस्थापक हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि खाना खिलाने की आदत उन्हें अपनी मां से मिली। वहीं राष्ट्रपति आज महिलाओं को नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार से सम्मानित करेंगे। यहां पढ़े महिला दिवस से जुड़े हर अपड्टेस
लाइव अपडेट

11:15 AM, 08-Mar-2020

बम धमाके में हाथ खोने वाली मालविका ने संभाला पीएम का अकाउंट

स्नेहा मोहनदास के बाद अब प्रधानमंत्री के ट्विटर अकाउंट को मालविका अय्यर नाम की महिला संचालित कर रही हैं। अपनी कहानी बताते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'स्वीकृति सबसे बड़ा इनाम है जो हम खुद को दे सकते हैं। हम जिंदगी को नियंत्रित नहीं कर सकते लेकिन हम निश्चित रूप से जीवन के प्रति अपने दृष्टिकोण को नियंत्रित कर सकते हैं। दिन के आखिर में मायने यह रखता है कि हमने अपनी चुनौतियां का किस तरह से सामना किया। मेरे बारे में और मेरी कहानी के बारे में जानिए।'


 
10:12 AM, 08-Mar-2020

फूडबैंक नाम से अभियान चलाती हैं स्नेहा मोहनदास

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सात महिलाओं को अपना ट्विटर अकाउंट सौंप दिया है। जिसमें से पहली महिला स्नेहा मोहनदास हैं। वह फूडबैंक नाम से अभियान चलाती हैं जो बेघरों को खाना देने का काम करता है। उन्होंने अपनी कहानी साझा करते हुए लिखा, 'आपने सोचने के लिए खाना जरूरी है के बारे में सुना होगा। अब समय है कि इसपर कार्य किया जाए और गरीबों को एक बेहतर भविष्य दिया जाए। मुझे अपनी मां से प्रेरणा मिली जिन्होंने बेघरों को खाना खिलाने की आदत डाली। मैंने फूडबैंक इंडिया नाम के अभियान की शुरुआत की। भूख मिटाने की दिशा में मैंने स्वयंसेवियों के साथ काम किया जिनमें से ज्यादातर विदेश में रहते हैं। हमने 20 से ज्यादा सभाएं की और अपने काम के जरिए कई लोगों को प्रभावित किया। हमने साथ में मिलकर खाना बनाने, कुकिंग मैराथन, स्तनपान जागरुकता जैसी गतिविधियों की शुरुआत की। मुझे तब सशक्त महसूस होता है जब मैं वह करती हूं जिसका मुझे शौक है। मैं अपने देश के नागरिकों खासकर महिलाओं को आगे आने और मेरे साथ हाथ मिलाने के लिए प्रेरित करना चाहती हूं। मैं सभी से आग्रह करती हूं कि कम से कम एक जरूरतमंद व्यक्ति को भोजन कराएं और एक भूख मुक्त ग्रह में योगदान दें।'
 
 
10:03 AM, 08-Mar-2020

मैं सात महिलाओं को सौंप रहा हूं अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अपने वादे के अनुसार महिलाओं को अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट सौंप दिए हैं। उन्होंने लिखा, 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की बधाई। हम अपनी नारी शक्ति की भावना और उपलब्धियों को सलाम करते हैं। जैसा कि मैंन कुछ दिनों पहले कहा था मैं अफने अकाउंट को कुछ समय के लिए छोड़ रहा हूं। पूरे दिन सात महिलाएं अपनी जीवन यात्राएं साझा करेंगी और मेरे सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के माध्यम से संभवत: आपसे बातचीत करेंगी। भारत के सभी हिस्सों में उत्कृष्ट महिलाएं मौजूद हैं। इन महिलाओं ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में बाहतरीन काम किया है। उनका संघर्ष और आकांक्षाएं लाखों लोगों को प्रेरित करती हैं। आइये हम इन महिलाओं की उपलब्धियों का जश्न मनाएं और उनसे सीखें।'
 

 
09:45 AM, 08-Mar-2020

अंजू रानी जॉय के पास है जार उठाने में विश्व रिकॉर्ड

केरल के कोच्ची की रहने वाली अंजू रानी जॉय जो व्हीलचेयर पर रहने को मजबूर हैं लेकिन उनके पास जार उठाने का विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे बुरा लगा कि मैं सबसे अलग हूं लेकिन इसके बाद मैंने अपने भविष्य के बारे में सोचा और इस तरह चीजें बदलने लगीं। जार को उठाना पहला कदम था। मैंने यह साबित किया है कि कुछ भी असंभव नहीं होता है।'
 
 
09:39 AM, 08-Mar-2020

तेलंगाना की भूदेवी को मिलेगा नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार

तेलंगाना की भूदेवी को आज राष्ट्रपति नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार से सम्मानित करेंगे। उन्हें यह सम्मान आदिवासी क्षेत्रों में महिलाओं की मदद करके उनमें उद्यमशीलता का विकास करने के लिए दिया जाएगा।
 
 
09:32 AM, 08-Mar-2020

जम्मू कश्मीर के शिल्प का पुनरुद्धार करने वाली आरफा को मिलेगा पुरस्कार

जम्मू कश्मीर के श्रीनगर की आरफा जान को आज राष्ट्रपति राज्य के खत्म होते शिल्प के पुनरुद्धार में अहम भूमिका निभाने के लिए नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार से सम्मानित करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा, 'अपने पिता और पति के समर्थन की वजह से मैं रूढ़िवादी समाज से लड़ने और इस मुकाम तक पहुंचने में सफल रही हूं।'
 
 
09:28 AM, 08-Mar-2020

104 साल की नाम कौर को मिलेगा नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार

104 साल की नाम कौर को आज राष्ट्रपति एथलेटिक्स में उनकी उपलब्धियों के लिए नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार से सम्मानित करेंगे। उन्होंने दुनिया भर में ट्रैक और फील्ड स्पर्धाओं में 30 से अधिक पदक हासिल किए हैं।
 
 
09:27 AM, 08-Mar-2020

खुद में करना होगा विश्वास 

अंशु जमसेनपा, भारत की पहली महिला पर्वतारोही हैं जिन्होंने माउंट अवरेस्ट पर पांच दिन में दो बार चढ़ाई की है। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे शुरुआत में किसी का साथ नहीं मिला था लेकिन मैंने अपनी मेहनत से परिवार को धीरे-धीरे मना लिया। आपको खुद में विश्वास करना होगा और सशक्त होने के लिए आश्वस्त रहें।'
 

 
09:22 AM, 08-Mar-2020

रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने महिलाओं को दी शुभकामनाएं

मानव संसाधान विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने महिलाओं को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए कहा, 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर मैं सभी महिलाओं को अपनी शुभकामनाएं देना चाहता हूं। हम नई शिक्षा नीति के माध्यम से महिला सशक्तीकरण की दिशा में काम कर रहे हैं। आज 'बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ' नए ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंच रही हैं।'
 
 
08:51 AM, 08-Mar-2020

महिलाओं को राष्ट्रपति देंगे नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर आज राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाली महिलाओं को नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार से सम्मानित करेंगे।
 
 
08:44 AM, 08-Mar-2020

महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाने के लिए खुद को नए तौर से समर्पित करें

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का कहना है कि महिलाओं के सशक्तीकरण के लिए अनुकूल वातावरण प्रदान करना हमारा सामूहिक लक्ष्य है। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'भारत की स्त्री शक्ति को अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। यह दिन हमें महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाने और उनकी उपलब्धियों का जश्न मनाने के तरीकों पर विचार करने का अवसर प्रदान करता है। आइये हम इस अवसर पर महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाने के लिए खुद को नए तौर से समर्पित करें। हमारी सरकार महिलाओं के लिए नए अवसर और क्षमताएं पैदा कर रही है ताकि वे हमारे समाज के कामकाज में प्रभावी तरीके से भाग ले सकें। महिलाओं के सशक्तीकरण के लिए अनुकूल वातावरण प्रदान करना हमारा सामूहिक लक्ष्य, मिशन और महत्वाकांक्षा है।'
 
 
08:39 AM, 08-Mar-2020

बलिदान को शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर सकते

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि महिलाओं की निस्वार्थता और बलिदान को शब्दों में बयां नहीं किया जा सकता उन्होंने लिखा, 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर बधाई। मैं नारी-शक्ति को नमन करता हूं जिन्होंने कई बार हमारे समाज को आकार देने और पोषण करने में एक महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। महिलाएं हमेशा हमारे जीवन की मशाल वाहक रही हैं, उनकी निस्वार्थता और बलिदान को शब्दों में बयां नहीं किया जा सकता। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व के कारण, भारत में महिलाओं के नेतृत्व वाले विकास का एक नया युग देखने को मिल रहा है। महिलाएं अब नेतृ्तव करने के लिए आगे आ रही हैं। बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ, मुद्रा योजना, स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत शौचालय, पीएम उज्जवला जैसी योजनाएं उनके जीवन में समग्र परिवर्तन लाए हैं।'
 
08:22 AM, 08-Mar-2020

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस: पीएम ने सात महिलाओं को सौंपा ट्विटर, जानें कौन हैं ये महिलाएं

आज पूरी दुनिया अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस मना रही है। इस मौके पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने देश और दुनिया की नारी शक्ति को अपनी शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हम सभी को महिलाओं की सुरक्षा और उनका सम्मान सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए ताकि वे बिना रुके अपनी इच्छानुसार जिंदगी जी सकें।

राष्ट्रपति ने ट्वीट करके लिखा, 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर मैं भारत और पूरी दुनिया की महिलाओं को शुभकामनाएं और बधाई देता हूं। यह दिन एक बेहतर समाज, राष्ट्र और दुनिया के निर्माण में महिलाओं के अथक प्रयासों और महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका का जश्न मनाने का मौका है। आइये हम सभी महिलाओं की सुरक्षा उनके सम्मान को सुनिश्चित करने की प्रतिज्ञा लें ताकि वे अपनी आशाओं और आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने की दिशा में बिना रुके अपनी इच्छानुसार आगे बढ़ सकें।'
 
 
international women's day ramnath kovind narendra modi amit shah rajnath singh
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

