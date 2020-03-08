शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   International Womens Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes on this day

पीएम मोदी ने दीं अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, बोले- उनसे सीखें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Mar 2020 10:15 AM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की बधाई! हम अपनी नारी शक्ति की भावना और उपलब्धियों को सलाम करते हैं। जैसा कि मैंने कुछ दिन पहले कहा था, महिला दिवस के माध्यम से, सात महिलाएं अपनी जिंदगी का सफर साझा करेंगी और आपसे मेरे सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के माध्यम से बातचीत करेंगी।
विज्ञापन



पीएम मोदी ने आगे कहा कि भारत के सभी हिस्सों में महिलाओं की उपलब्धि है। इन महिलाओं ने कई क्षेत्रों में शानदार काम किया है। उनके संघर्ष और आकांक्षाएं लाखों लोगों को प्रेरित करती हैं। आइए हम ऐसी महिलाओं की उपलब्धियों का जश्न मनाते रहें और उनसे सीखें।




महिला दिवस के मौके पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह और रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने नारी शक्ति को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
international womens day 2020 international womens day narendra modi pm modi twitter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बागी 3
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की 'बागी 3' ने धमाकेदार एंट्री के बाद बनाया ये रिकॉर्ड, जानें दूसरे दिन का कलेक्शन

8 मार्च 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: चश्मदीद का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, वेटर के पहले हाथ काटे फिर जिंदा जलाया

8 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
photos of riotous
Prayagraj

यूपी हिंसा: सार्वजनिक पोस्टर पर हाईकोर्ट सख्त, दोपहर तीन बजे तक सुनवाई टली

8 मार्च 2020

ramayan
Television

33 साल बाद 'रामायण' के सितारों ने कपिल के शो में किया खुलासा, इस तरह से हुई थी कास्टिंग

8 मार्च 2020

केशनी आनंद अरोड़ा(बाएं) मीनाक्षी आनंद चौधरी(बीच) उर्वशी गुलाटी
Shakti

देश की अनोखी मिसालः तीन बहनें, तीनों आईएएस अफसर और तीनों ही बनीं मुख्य सचिव

8 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः शाहीन बाग खाली होने की अफवाह से जुटी भीड़, जामिया एसएचओ ने कराया तबादला

8 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस
World

कोरोनावायरस: चीन में पीरियड रोकने के लिए महिलाओं को दी गई गर्भ निरोधक दवाएं

8 मार्च 2020

रामपुर की कोठी खासबाग में स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम
Moradabad

खाली मिला रामपुर के आखिरी नवाब का स्ट्रांग रूम, तिजोरी और संदूकों से सब गायब

8 मार्च 2020

लिसिप्रिया कंगुजम
India News

#SheInspiresUs: विश्व बाल शांति पुरस्कार विजेता लिसिप्रिया ने ठुकराया पीएम मोदी का सम्मान

8 मार्च 2020

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस 2020
India News

महिला दिवस पर आज राष्ट्रपति देंगे पुरस्कार, पीएम मोदी महिलाओं को सौंपेंगे अपना ट्विटर अकाउंट

8 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited