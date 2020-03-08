पीएम मोदी ने दीं अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, बोले- उनसे सीखें

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.
India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.