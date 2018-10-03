शहर चुनें

Instagram has stopped working, people unable to post pictures

अचानक इंस्टाग्राम ने काम करना किया बंद, लोग अपलोड नहीं कर पाए फोटोज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 03:22 PM IST
Instagram has stopped working, people unable to post pictures
ख़बर सुनें
आज सोशल मीडिया ऐप इंस्टाग्राम ने अचानक काम करना बंद कर दिया। कुछ समय के लिए लोग न तो उसपर फोटो देख पा रहे थे और न ही किसी की प्रोफाइल देख पा रहे थे।
जब लोगों ने ऐप पर क्लिक किया तो उन्हें कोई प्रोफाइल नहीं दिख रही थी और एक मैसेज दिख रहा था, जिसमें लिखा था, 'कैन नॉट रिफ्रेश फीड।' ऐप के वेब वर्जन में भी परेशानियां आ रही थीं। उत्तरी यूरोप, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और अमेरिका के पश्चिमी तट में रहने वाले लोगों को ज्यादा परेशानी हुई।

लोगों ने इस बात की शिकायत ट्विटर पर की। ऐप के बंद होते ही #instagramdown टॉप ट्रेंड करने लगा। बता दें आजकल लोग फेसबुक से ज्यादा इंस्टाग्राम का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। भारत में इसके 7 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा एक्टिव यूजर्स हैं।

बता दें इस्टाग्राम के संस्थापक केविन सिस्ट्रोम और माइक क्रिगर ने हाल में कंपनी के प्रमुख का पद छोड़ा है। वहीं कल ही फेसबुक के एडम मोसेरी को इंस्टाग्राम का प्रमुख बनाया गया है। अब एडम ही इंस्टाग्राम के सभी कामकाज देखेंगे और नई कार्यकारी टीम भी नियुक्त करेंगे।

जिसके तहत इंजीनियरिंग विभाग के प्रमुख, प्रोडक्ट विभाग के प्रमुख और ऑपरेशंस के प्रमुख का भी चुनाव होगा। इंस्टाग्राम की स्थापना साल 2010 में हुई थी, जिसे बाद में 2012 में फेसबुक ने एक अरब डॉलर में खरीद लिया था।
instagram social media facebook stopped working इंस्टाग्राम
