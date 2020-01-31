शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Indira Jaising move SC seeking direction for framing of rules to implement live streaming

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग को लागू करने के नियम बनाने के लिए पहुंची इंदिरा जयसिंह

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 01:25 PM IST
इंदिरा जयसिंह (फाइल फोटो)
इंदिरा जयसिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
उच्चतम न्यायालय के मामलों की सुनवाई की कार्यवाही की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग मामले पर आज सुनवाई हुई। जिसमें शीर्ष अदालत ने याचिकार्ताओं में से एक वरिष्ठ वकील इंदिरा जयसिंह को सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के महासचिव को एक प्रति प्रदान करने को कहा गया। जयसिंह सर्वोच्च अदालत में लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग को लागू करने के नियमों के निर्धारण के दिशा-निर्देशों के लिए पहुंची हैं।
