सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग को लागू करने के नियम बनाने के लिए पहुंची इंदिरा जयसिंह

Live streaming of Court proceedings hearing in Supreme Court matter:SC asked one of the petitioners,senior lawyer Indira Jaising, to serve a copy to Secretary-General of Apex Court.Jaising had moved SC seeking appropriate direction for framing of rules to implement live streaming— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
दिल्ली की विशेष अदालत ने सीबीआई और ईडी को पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम और उनके बेटे कार्ति के खिलाफ एयरसेल-मैक्सिस मामले में दो सप्ताह में नए सिरे से स्टेटस रिपोर्ट दायर करने का निर्देश दिया है।
31 जनवरी 2020