लखनऊ आ रहे इंडिगो विमान की कराची में आपात लैंडिंग, फिर भी नहीं बची यात्री की जान

IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team: IndiGo— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021
