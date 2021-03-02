शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency but passenger could not be revived

लखनऊ आ रहे इंडिगो विमान की कराची में आपात लैंडिंग, फिर भी नहीं बची यात्री की जान

विज्ञापन
Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Tue, 02 Mar 2021 11:03 AM IST
इंडिगो एयरलाइंस (फाइल फोटो)
इंडिगो एयरलाइंस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : twitter.com/IndiGo6E
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
इंडिगो की शारजाह से लखनऊ जा रहे विमान संख्या 6ई 1412 को आपात चिकित्सा कारणों की वजह से कराची डायवर्ट (मोड़ा गया) किया गया। दुर्भाग्य से यात्री की जान को बचाया नहीं जा सका और उसे हवाई अड्डे की मेडिकल टीम ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। यह जानकारी इंडिगो एयरलाइंस ने दी है।
विज्ञापन

 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national indigo flight airport medical team medical emergency karachi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

घटना की जानकारी देते ग्रामीण
Hathras

यूपीः बेटी की इज्जत बचाने की कोशिश में एक पिता को देनी पड़ी जान, बेदर्दी से हुआ कत्ल

2 मार्च 2021

कोरोना टीकाकरण : अब तक देश में 1.48 करोड़ लोगों को लगा टीका
India News

कोरोना के नए मामलों में राहत, दर्ज की गई रिकॉर्ड गिरावट

2 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
सिमरन दिल बहादुर
Cricket News

क्रिकेट छोड़ करने लगी थी नौकरी, पिता पड़े बीमार, गुरुमंत्र ने कराई भारतीय T20 टीम में वापसी

2 मार्च 2021

पेट्रोल-डीजल पर लोगों को जल्द मिल सकती है राहत
Business Diary

जल्द सस्ता हो सकता है पेट्रोल-डीजल, 15 मार्च तक टैक्स घटाने की तैयारी में मोदी सरकार

2 मार्च 2021

गुजरात पंचायत चुनाव के लिए रविवार को वोट डाले गए (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गुजरात तहसील-पंचायत चुनाव Live: जामनगर में आप को मिली सफलता, 10 में भाजपा आगे

2 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
फ्लैट में चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट
Ghaziabad

गाजियाबादः डीएलएफ कॉलोनी के एक फ्लैट में चल रहा था गंदा धंधा, पुलिस पहुंची तो मंजर देख रह गई हैरान

2 मार्च 2021

Jio best plan
Tech Diary

Jio ने एक साथ लॉन्च किए पांच नए प्लान, मात्र 22 रुपये में 28 दिन की वैधता

2 मार्च 2021

अक्षिता व हनू की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

यूपी: महिला सिपाही के पति ने सभासद की पत्नी, दो बच्चों को पेट्रोल डाल जिंदा जलाया, लपटों में दफन हुईं चीखें

2 मार्च 2021

एलओसी के आखिरी स्कूल कीरनी में पढ़ते विद्यार्थी
Jammu

सामने चौकियों से स्कूल पर गोले बरसाता था पाकिस्तान, अब खुले में हो रही पढ़ाई

2 मार्च 2021

स्पेशल ट्रेन
Delhi

होली पर यात्रियों को रेलवे का तोहफा, कई स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने की घोषणा की, देखें लिस्ट

2 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X