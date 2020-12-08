शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Indigenous Arjun Mark 1-A tank test successful, army strengthened

स्वदेशी टैंक अर्जुन मार्क 1-ए का सफल परीक्षण, भारतीय सेना हुई और मजबूत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 08 Dec 2020 07:34 PM IST
विज्ञापन
भारतीय सेना का टैंक
भारतीय सेना का टैंक - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना और डीआरडीओ ने संयुक्त रूप से पोखरण फील्ड फायरिंग रेंज में एक बार फिर देश में निर्मित उन्नत युद्धक टैंक अर्जुन मार्क-1ए का परीक्षण किया है। परीक्षण के दौरान कुछ राउंड फायर किए गए। सेना के महानिदेशक जनरल बख्तरबंद कोर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एमजेएस कहलोन मौजूद रहे। 
विज्ञापन

 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आरएस मनसा
India News

आरएस मनसा ने कहा, रामलीला ग्राउंड पर मिले विरोध प्रदर्शन करने की अनुमति

8 दिसंबर 2020

भारतीय टीम
Cricket News

इन तीन वजहों से हारा भारत, नहीं तो टी-20 सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को कर देता क्लीन स्वीप

8 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

दुनिया के 7 सबसे खूबसूरत संसद भवन, जिनकी सुंदरता लोगों को कर देती है हैरान

8 दिसंबर 2020

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया लाइव स्कोर
Cricket News

IND vs AUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 12 रन से जीता आखिरी मैच, टी-20 सीरीज 2-1 से भारत के नाम

8 दिसंबर 2020

मैथ्यू वेड
Cricket News

AUSvsIND: आउट थे 80 रन बनाने वाले मैथ्यू वेड, अंपायर ने ठुकरा दिया भारत का रिव्यू

8 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Hospital will be made in Dhannipur on given land for mosque.
Lucknow

मस्जिद के लिए मिली जमीन पर शॉपिंग मॉल जैसा अस्पताल बनेगा, कम खर्च में होगा किडनी व हार्ट का इलाज

8 दिसंबर 2020

टीना डाबी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तलाक की अर्जी देने के बाद आईएएस टीना डाबी का पहला पोस्ट, जानें क्या किया साझा

8 दिसंबर 2020

सोना का खदान (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Bizarre News

आखिर खदानों से सोना निकालना इतना मुश्किल क्यों होते जा रहा है?

8 दिसंबर 2020

शुक्र 11 दिसंबर की सुबह 5 बजकर 14 मिनट पर अपनी स्वयं की राशि तुला की यात्रा समाप्त करके मंगल की राशि वृश्चिक में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं
Predictions

सुख और वैभव देने वाले शुक्र का वृश्चिक राशि में प्रवेश, जानिए किसके लिए होंगे शुभ

8 दिसंबर 2020

देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी, दिव्या भटनागर, गगन गबरू
Television

देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी ने लगाए दिव्या भटनागर के पति पर गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- 'तू जेल में सड़ेगा'

8 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X