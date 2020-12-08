स्वदेशी टैंक अर्जुन मार्क 1-ए का सफल परीक्षण, भारतीय सेना हुई और मजबूत

Capabilities of Arjun Mark 1-A tank shown to senior officials of Army incl Director-General Armoured Corps Lt Gen MJS Kahlon. During demonstration, few rounds were fired& remote-controlled weapon system operation showcased. Upgradation trials to continue for few more days:Sources— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.