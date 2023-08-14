Indian Railways: पुराने ट्रेन कोच को रेस्तरां में बदल रहा रेलवे, वीडियो देखकर आप भी करेंगे जमकर तारीफ

#WATCH | Nashik (Maharashtra): Railway Board intends to convert old train coaches into restaurants to increase job opportunities & revenue.



और पढ़ें



One of the visitors says, "It was a new experience to have food here. We can call this Palace of food on wheels. It is a good initiative… — ANI (@ANI)

बता दें कि भारतीय रेलवे अपने राजस्व को बढाने और नौकरियां देने के लिए कई पहल कर रहा है। इसके तहत ट्रेन कोच में रेस्तरां बनाने के साथ ही यात्रियों को यात्रा के दौरान दी जाने वाली सुविधाओं में भी बढ़ोतरी का प्रावधान है। साथ ही ट्रेन कोच देने की प्रक्रिया को भी आसान बनाया जा रहा है, जिससे ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग रेस्तरां खोलने के लिए रेलवे से संपर्क कर सकें। One of the visitors says, "It was a new experience to have food here. We can call this Palace of food on wheels. It is a good initiative… pic.twitter.com/o2jOk7GN8s — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023 बता दें कि भारतीय रेलवे अपने राजस्व को बढाने और नौकरियां देने के लिए कई पहल कर रहा है। इसके तहत ट्रेन कोच में रेस्तरां बनाने के साथ ही यात्रियों को यात्रा के दौरान दी जाने वाली सुविधाओं में भी बढ़ोतरी का प्रावधान है। साथ ही ट्रेन कोच देने की प्रक्रिया को भी आसान बनाया जा रहा है, जिससे ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग रेस्तरां खोलने के लिए रेलवे से संपर्क कर सकें।

विज्ञापन