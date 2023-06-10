Indian Navy: भारत ने अरब सागर में दिखाई अपनी ताकत, 35 से ज्यादा विमानों-दो युद्धपोतों के साथ किया युद्धाभ्यास

भारतीय नौसेना लगातार राष्ट्रीय समुद्री हितों की रक्षा के लिए संकल्प और दृढ़ता के साथ विकसित हुई है। वह लंबी अवधि की संभावित योजनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए और मिशन के विस्तार की सीमा को पूरा करने की दिशा में लगातार अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रही है। इसी को लेकर वह लगातार युद्धाभ्यास कर रहा है।

अब भारतीय नौसेना ने समुद्री विस्तार में निरंतर हवाई संचालन सुनिश्चित करने और भारत के राष्ट्रीय हितों की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रतिबद्धता को रेखांकित करने के लि अपनी क्षमता का प्रदर्शन किया। उसने अरब सागर में 35 से अधिक विमानों और दो युद्धपोतों वाले कैरियर बैटल ग्रुप (सीबीजी) का संचालन कर अपनी क्षमता का प्रदर्शन किया।

