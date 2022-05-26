Indian Navy: पनडुब्बी रोधी स्टील्थ मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, साधा 'हिट फर्स्ट हिट हार्ड' का मंत्र, देखें वीडियो

भारतीय नौसेना ने एक और गाइडेड मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया है। इसके तहत सतह से हवा में मार करने वाली एंटी सबमरीन स्टील्थ फ्रिगेट (पनडुब्बी रोधी स्टील्थ मिसाइल) से निचली सतह पर स्थित एक लक्ष्य पर निशाना साधा गया।
#WATCH | An Indian Navy guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate successfully engaging a low flying target with its surface to air missile system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew- Hit first Hit Hard: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/dzHrq0mw7X— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022
