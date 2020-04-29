खाड़ी देशों में फंसे भारतीयों को युद्धपोत के जरिए वापस लाने को तैयार भारतीय नौसेना

While the INS Jalashwa is based out of Visakhapatnam, the Magar class warships are on the western seaboard. The warships are on standby mode and would be ready to move after the orders are issued: Government Sources https://t.co/eNvspyBA8Z— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.