Home ›   India News ›   Indian Navy eadying its Landing Platform Dock warship INS Jalashwa for evacuating Indians from Gulf countries

खाड़ी देशों में फंसे भारतीयों को युद्धपोत के जरिए वापस लाने को तैयार भारतीय नौसेना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 29 Apr 2020 10:58 AM IST
नौसेना (फाइल फोटो)
नौसेना (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
भारतीय नौसेना जरूरत पड़ने पर खाड़ी देशों में फंसे भारतीय नागरिकों को वापस लाने के लिए अपने लैंडिंग प्लेटफॉर्म डॉक युद्धपोत आईएनएस जलाश्व और दो मगर श्रेणी के उभयचर युद्धपोतों को तैयार कर रही है। यह जानकारी सरकारी सूत्रों ने दी।
सूत्रों ने बताया कि आईएनएस जलाश्व इस समय विशाखापत्तनम से बाहर है। जबकि मगर युद्धपोत पश्चिमी समुद्री तट पर खड़े हैं। युद्धपोत फिलहाल स्टैंडबाय मोड पर हैं और आदेश जारी होने पर वे गंतव्य के लिए रवाना हो जाएंगे।
 
