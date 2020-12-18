80 एसएससी अधिकारियों को मिला स्थायी कमीशन, 41 महिला अधिकारी भी शामिल

A total of 80 SSC Officers have been granted permanent commission based on vacancies and gender-neutral inter-se merit. The list of officers granted PC includes 41 women and 39 male officers: Defence Ministry https://t.co/h2Zje72zJR— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.