अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Indian Government will now provide digital certificate under its first blockchain project

डिजिटल इंडिया की मुहिम के तहत अब मिलेंगी ऐसी डिग्री जो ना जलेंगी और ना खोएंगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 01:59 PM IST
Indian Government will now provide digital certificate under its first blockchain project
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
अक्सर हम सभी को अपने सर्टिफिकेट खोने या फटने का डर सताता रहता है। आपकी इसी परेशानी को दूर करने के लिए भारत सरकार शिक्षा में डिजिटल सर्टिफिकेट देने की योजना बना रही है। इन्हें कंप्यूटिंग प्रौद्योगिकी का इस्तेमाल करते हुए 2019 में ग्रैजुएट होने वाले छात्रों को दिया जाएगा। दिल्ली विश्विद्यालय और बॉम्बे के कॉलेज इंडियन इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी से इस पायलट प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत की जाएगी।

ट्रायल भारत सरकार के थिंक-टैंक नीति आयोग की देखरेख में पूरा किया जा चुका है। एक सूत्र ने बताया- जल्द ही पायलट प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत होगी और एक बार इसके सफलतापूर्वक खत्म हो जाने पर इसे पूरे देश में लागू कर दिया जाएगा। प्लान डिजिटल सर्टिफिकेट को ब्लॉकचेन तकनीक की मदद से साल 2019 के बाद जारी करने का है। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने अपने बजट भाषण में कहा था कि वह क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर नकेल कसेंगे लेकिन विकसित समाधानों के लिए ब्लॉकचेन के इस्तेमाल को जारी रखेंगे।

RELATED

सूत्र ने आगे बताया कि भूमि रिकॉर्ड भी ब्लॉकचेन के अंतर्गत आने वाला मामला है जिसके बारे में काफी बातें होती हैं। इस प्रक्रिया में बहुत ज्यादा समय लगेगा क्योंकि बहुत से राज्य अपने भूमि के रिकॉर्ड को अभी तक डिजिटाइज नहीं करवा पाए हैं। शिक्षा की इस स्कीम को पहले ही टेस्ट किया जा चुका है और यह भूमि रिकॉर्ड की तुलना में कम जटिल प्रक्रिया है।
niti aayog indian government digitisation

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser dialogue
Bollywood

'आई प्रॉमिस, देश के सामने गोल्ड रख देंगे', GOLD के टीजर में है ऐसे 4 दमदार डायलॉग्स

6 फरवरी 2018

katrina kaif sister isabelle will do her debut with sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब उनकी बहन पर सलमान खान की नजर, इस लड़के के साथ करने जा रहे लॉन्च

6 फरवरी 2018

meet the girl salman khan referring to in his tweet
Bollywood

2 घंटे में खुला सलमान खान के ट्वीट का सीक्रेट, सामने आई लड़की और पीछे की वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan is not getting married, know truth behind his twitter post
Bollywood

सलमान के ट्वीट 'मुझे लड़की मिल गई है' की सच्‍चाई से उठा राज, कौन है वो लड़की?

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan troll on his tweet that he got the girl
Bollywood

सलमान के एक ट्वीट ने बॉलीवुड में मचाई खलबली, लड़की मिलने पर लोग बोले- 'ठीक से देखो आंटी होगी'

6 फरवरी 2018

Actress Aashka Goradia husband Brent posts romantic picture with wife
Television

इस एक्ट्रेस ने 4 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से की थी शादी, अब खुलेआम KISS करने के बाद पोस्ट कर दी PHOTOS

6 फरवरी 2018

most eligible bachelor salman khan announced he has found girl
Bollywood

इंतजार हुआ खत्म, 52 साल के सलमान का टि्वटर पर ऐसा ऐलान फैंस अचानक हैरान

6 फरवरी 2018

jhanvi kapoor and sridevi spotted at lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

PHOTOS: ईवेंट में मां के साथ पहुंची थीं जाह्नवी कपूर, अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ शर्मिंदा होन से बचीं

6 फरवरी 2018

ajay devgn movies 5 strong characters
Bollywood

'रेड' से पहले भी बॉक्स आफिस पर ये 5 दमदार लुक दिखा चुके हैं अजय, सबूत भी देख लो

6 फरवरी 2018

Iulia vantur opens up about her relationship with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से रिलेशनशिप पर पहली बार बोलीं यूलिया-कुछ बातें छुपाकर रखना जरूरी है

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

13 cities of India are top polluted among global 20 cities
India News

दुनिया के 20 प्रदूषित शहरों में भारत के 13 शामिल, SC ने जताई चिंता

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने वाहनों से होने वाले प्रदूषण को गंभीर मानते हुए कहा है कि इसका असर न सिर्फ इस पीढ़ी पर बल्कि आने वाली पीढ़ियों पर भी होगा।

6 फरवरी 2018

Shashi Tharoor Said, Indian lives are being lost but our government is entirely absent without leave
India News

कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर बोले- जान गंवा रहे लोग, कहां है बॉर्डर पर 'लाल आंख' दिखाने वाली सरकार

6 फरवरी 2018

LeT and Jaish demanded to remove Syed Salahuddin from the post of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief
India News

सेना के ऑपरेशन ऑलआउट से हड़कंप, आतंकियों ने की हिजबुल चीफ सलाउद्दीन को हटाने की मांग

6 फरवरी 2018

Anupam kher said that his twitter account is being hacked
India News

अनुपम खेर, राम माधव, स्वप्न दासगुप्ता का ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक, लिखा- आई लव पाकिस्तान

6 फरवरी 2018

Indian Army successfully tested the Agni i missile from Odisha Abdul Kalam island
India News

अग्नि-1 मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, साथ ले जाएगा परमाणु हथियार

6 फरवरी 2018

Farooq Abdullah on ceasefire violation by Pakistan said war is never a solution to anything
India News

फारूक अब्दुल्ला बोले- दोनों देश कर रहे हैं फायरिंग, सीमा पर युद्ध जैसी स्थिति

6 फरवरी 2018

hindutva varta page make list of inter faith marriage couples and call for violence against them
India News

फेसबुक से हटाई गई हिंदू-मुस्लिम प्रेमी जोड़ों की लिस्ट

6 फरवरी 2018

sushma swaraj informed lost merchant ship of 22 indians released in west africa
India News

समुद्री डाकुओं से छुड़ाया गया मर्चेंट शिप, 22 भारतीय कर्मी थे सवार: सुषमा स्वराज

6 फरवरी 2018

wife gave triple talaq to husband by using talaq-e-tafweez
India News

बीवी ने शौहर से बोला- तलाक.. तलाक.. तलाक

6 फरवरी 2018

Indian Army is responding to the continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan
India News

जवानों की शहादत पर सेना गरजी- अब एक्शन बोलेगा, 48 घंटे में बड़ी कार्रवाई

6 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

पहले राज्यसभा भाषण में ‘अंत्योदय’ से ‘गब्बर सिंह’ तक पर बोले अमित शाह

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने राज्यसभा में सोमवार को अपना पहला भाषण दिया। अपने भाषण में जहां एक ओर अमित शाह ने सरकार की नीतियां गिनाई और कामयाबियों का लेखा-जोखा दिया वहीं बेराजगारी के लिए कांग्रेस को आड़े हाथ लिया।

6 फरवरी 2018

Yuddh ki taiyari karo aur Pakistan ke 4 tukde karo’: Subramanian Swamy 2:37

बीजेपी के इस नेता ने कहा, पाकिस्तान के टुकड़े कर देने का यही समय

6 फरवरी 2018

SENSEX PLUNGES BY 1300 POINTS, NIFTY FALLS BY 300, KNOW THE REAL REASON 1:32

शेयर बाजार में हाहाकर, निवेशकों के डूबे 5 लाख करोड़ रुपये, ये है असली वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

Mortal remains of Captain Kapil Kundu arrive at Palam Airport in new delhi 0:55

घर पहुंचा शहीद कैप्टन कुंडू का पार्थिव शरीर, परिवार का हाल बेहाल

6 फरवरी 2018

sensex continuously falling after budget 3:07

बजट के बाद लगातार गिर रहा है शेयर बाजार, सरकार ने बताई ये वजह

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar praises PM modi says he do what is right for the country
India News

नीति आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष ने की PM की तारीफ, बोले- मोदी वही करते हैं जो देश के लिए सही हो

26 नवंबर 2017

NITI Aayog released proposal for setting up 135 electric vehicle charging stations in Delhi
Car Diary

अब बेफिक्र दौड़ाइए अपना इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन, दिल्ली में लगने जा रहे 135 चार्जिंग स्टेशन

14 नवंबर 2017

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Says Debit, credit cards and ATMs will be redundant in next four years
India News

चार साल में किसी काम के नहीं रहेंगे डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड: नीति आयोग

12 नवंबर 2017

Niti Aayog vc rajiv kumar says Against job reservation in private sector
India News

नीति आयोग की दो टूक, निजी क्षेत्र में नहीं होना चाहिए आरक्षण

17 अक्टूबर 2017

to improve district hospital services, government plans to begins ranking
India News

जिला अस्पतालों की स्थिति को सुधारने के लिए सरकार शुरू करेगी 'रैंकिंग' प्रक्रिया

16 अक्टूबर 2017

pm narendra modi Economic Advisory Council first meeting Bibek Debroy Arvind Subramanian NITI Aayog
India News

PM की EAC की पहली मीटिंग, आर्थिक विकास-रोजगार समेत इन 10 मुद्दों पर होगा काम

11 अक्टूबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.