Twitter: ट्विटर के पूर्व सीईओ के आरोपों पर सरकार का पलटवार, मंत्री बोले- जैक डोर्सी भारत से करते थे भेदभाव

ट्विटर के पूर्व सीईओ जैक डोर्सी ने आरोप लगाया है कि किसान आंदोलन के दौरान सरकार ने ट्विटर को बंद करने की धमकी दी थी। जैक डोर्सी के आरोपों पर अब सरकार ने पलटवार किया है। भारत के आईटी राज्यमंत्री राजीव चंद्रशेखर ने ट्वीट करते हुए जैक डोर्सी के आरोपों को झूठा करार दिया है। साथ ही जैक डोर्सी पर भारत के प्रति पक्षपातपूर्ण और भेदभाव भरा व्यवहार करने का भी आरोप लगाया।
This is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history
