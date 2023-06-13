Twitter: ट्विटर के पूर्व सीईओ के आरोपों पर सरकार का पलटवार, मंत्री बोले- जैक डोर्सी भारत से करते थे भेदभाव

ट्विटर के पूर्व सीईओ जैक डोर्सी ने आरोप लगाया है कि किसान आंदोलन के दौरान सरकार ने ट्विटर को बंद करने की धमकी दी थी। जैक डोर्सी के आरोपों पर अब सरकार ने पलटवार किया है। भारत के आईटी राज्यमंत्री राजीव चंद्रशेखर ने ट्वीट करते हुए जैक डोर्सी के आरोपों को झूठा करार दिया है। साथ ही जैक डोर्सी पर भारत के प्रति पक्षपातपूर्ण और भेदभाव भरा व्यवहार करने का भी आरोप लगाया।

This is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history



Facts and truth — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI)



सरकार ने किसी की भी गिरफ्तारी से किया इनकार

राजीव चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि 'भारत एक संप्रभु राष्ट्र है और इसे अधिकार है कि भारत में संचालित होने वाली सभी कंपनियां इसके कानूनों का पालन करें। किसान आंदोलन के दौरान 2021 में कई फर्जी खबरें चलाई गईं, जिनमें नरसंहार की बात कही गई जो कि पूरी तरह फर्जी थीं। भारत सरकार ने ट्विटर को अपने प्लेटफॉर्म से इस भ्रामक खबर को हटाने को कहा क्योंकि इससे हालात बिगड़ सकते थे। लेकिन उन्हें इसे हटाने में परेशानी थी, जबकि अमेरिका में उन्होंने खुद अपने प्लेटफॉर्म से ऐसी चीजें हटा दी थी। भारत सरकार के मंत्री ने कहा कि किसी को भी जेल नहीं भेजा गया और ना ही कोई छापेमारी हुई। हम सिर्फ कानून का पालन चाहते थे।'

जैक डोर्सी ने लगाए थे ये आरोप

ट्विटर के पूर्व सीईओ जैक डोर्सी ने एक यूट्यूब चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू में भारत सरकार पर आरोप लगाया कि किसान आंदोलन के दौरान सरकार ने कई अकाउंट को ब्लॉक करने की मांग की थी और बात नहीं मानने पर ट्विटर को भारत में बंद करने की धमकी दी थी। डोर्सी ने कहा कि 'सरकार की तरफ से उनके कर्मचारियों के घरों पर छापेमारी की बात कही गई। साथ ही नियमों का पालन नहीं करने पर ऑफिस बंद करने की धमकी दी गई।'

