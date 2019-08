विदेश मंत्रालय की पाक को दो टूक, कहा- हमारे अंदरूनी मामलों में दखल देना बंद करे

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: It is time for Pakistan to accept the reality and stop interfering in internal affairs of other countries. pic.twitter.com/wjqI4azvOB

Raveesh Kumar, MEA on Samjhauta&Thar Express trains: Actions taken by Pak unilateral.This has been done without consulting us.We've urged them to reconsider their decision.Our sense is that whatever is being done by Pak is to present an alarming picture of bilateral relationship. pic.twitter.com/sorPrQqz1u