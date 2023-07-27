Research Vessel: गोवा और कारवार के बीच फंसे रिसर्च पोत को तटरक्षक बल ने बचाया, आई थी तकनीकी खराबी

भारत सरकार के एक रिसर्च पोत को देश के तटरक्षक बलों ने सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया है। दरअसल, पोत तकनीकी समस्याओं के कारण बुधवार को गोवा और कारवार के बीच फंस गई थी। इस पोत पर कुल 36 लोग सवार थे, जो सभी सुरक्षित हैं।

आई थी तकनीकी खराबी

तटरक्षक बल के डीआईजी केएल अरुण ने गुरुवार को बताया कि रिसर्च पोत ने बुधवार दोपहर करीब तीन बजे खराब होने की जानकारी दी थी। बताया गया था कि पोत में आगे बढ़ने की क्षमता नहीं बची है। साथ ही बिजली भी बंद हो गई है।

