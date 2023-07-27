Research Vessel: गोवा और कारवार के बीच फंसे रिसर्च पोत को तटरक्षक बल ने बचाया, आई थी तकनीकी खराबी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारत सरकार के एक रिसर्च पोत को देश के तटरक्षक बलों ने सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया है। दरअसल, पोत तकनीकी समस्याओं के कारण बुधवार को गोवा और कारवार के बीच फंस गई थी। इस पोत पर कुल 36 लोग सवार थे, जो सभी सुरक्षित हैं।
आई थी तकनीकी खराबी
तटरक्षक बल के डीआईजी केएल अरुण ने गुरुवार को बताया कि रिसर्च पोत ने बुधवार दोपहर करीब तीन बजे खराब होने की जानकारी दी थी। बताया गया था कि पोत में आगे बढ़ने की क्षमता नहीं बची है। साथ ही बिजली भी बंद हो गई है।
#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard team rescue a research vessel of the Government of India, stuck between Goa and Karwar due to technical issues. The 28-member crew and 8 scientists - total of 36 people - were stuck on the ship and are now being brought towards Goa. The passengers are… pic.twitter.com/78DceolOkU— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed