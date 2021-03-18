तटरक्षक बल का अभियान: तीन संदिग्ध नावों से मिलीं पांच एके-47, कारतूस और 300 किलो हेरोइन

In a swift sea-air coordinated operation, ICG intercepted 03 suspected boats off Minicoy Island carrying 5 AK-47 rifles with 1000 live rounds and 300 Kg of Heroin. Boats being escorted to nearest port for further joint investigation: Indian Coast Guard— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.