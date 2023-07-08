Indian Army: दुश्मनों को ठिकाने लगाने सिंधु नदी के पार पहुंचे सेना के टैंक, युद्धाभ्यास में दिखा पराक्रम

भारतीय सेना के टैंक और लड़ाकू वाहनों ने दुश्मन के ठिकानों पर हमला करने के लिए पूर्वी लद्दाख सेक्टर में सिंधु नदी को पार करने का अभ्यास किया। भारतीय सेना के टैंक (टी -90 भीष्म) और बीएमपी लड़ाकू वाहनों ने पूर्वी लद्दाख में सिंधु नदी को पार करने के लिए हुए इस अभ्यास में भाग लिया। जानकारी के अनुसार, पूर्वी लद्दाख सेक्टर में भारतीय सेना के नए हथियार और उपकरण तैनात किए गए हैं। नई हथियार प्रणालियों में धनुष- मेड इन इंडिया होवित्जर, एम 4 क्विक रिएक्शन फोर्स वाहन और सभी टेरेन वाहन शामिल हैं।

