Home ›   India News ›   Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft landed at advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh

चीन बॉर्डर के करीब सैन्य ताकत में हुआ इजाफा, वायुसेना को मिला एक और एडवांस लैंडिंग ग्राउंड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 02:36 PM IST
एन-32 लैंड करते हुए
एन-32 लैंड करते हुए - फोटो : ANI
चीन सीमा के पास सैन्य ताकत को बढ़ाने के कदम में भारतीय वायुसेना का अपना एन-32 परिवहन विमान चीन की सीमा के पास अरुणाचल प्रदेश के विजयनगर एडवांस्ड लैंडिंग ग्राउंड (एएलजी) पर उतारा गया। यह चीन की सीमा के साथ सैन्य बुनियादी ढांचे को बढ़ावा देने के लिए राज्य में सक्रिय आठ एएलजी में से एक हैं। 
इस एडवांस लैंडिंग ग्राउंड (एएलजी) के फिर से सक्रिय होने से वायुसेना को पूर्वोत्तर में ऑपरेशनों को अंजाम देने में सुविधा होगी। इसके लिए कुल 8 एएलजी को पुर्नजीवित किया जाना है। वर्ष 2016 से ही एएलजी मरम्मत व सुविधाओं को अपग्रेड न किए जाने की वजह से बंद पड़ा था। लेकिन इसके चालू होने से सीमा पर निगरानी में आसानी होगी। 

विजयनगर एडवांस्ड लैंडिंग ग्राउंड उद्घाटन के लिए पूर्वी वायु सेना के कमांडर एयर मार्शल आरडी माथुर और पूर्वी सेना के कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अनिल चौहान चीन की सीमा के पास भारतीय वायु सेना के एन-32 परिवहन विमान से उतरे। 


इसके फिर से सक्रिय होने से यहां से फिक्स विंग के एयरक्राफ्ट जैसे एएन-32, मिराज-2000, सुखोई-30 एमकेआई, जगुआर और तेजस उड़ान भर सकेंगे। यह क्षेत्र इसलिए भी महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि यह चीन और म्यांमार के साथ लगती सीमा के काफी करीब है।
indian air force arunachal pradesh भारतीय वायुसेना
