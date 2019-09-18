चीन बॉर्डर के करीब सैन्य ताकत में हुआ इजाफा, वायुसेना को मिला एक और एडवांस लैंडिंग ग्राउंड

#WATCH: Indian Air Force's AN-32 transport aircraft landed at Vijaynagar advanced landing ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh near the China border. This is one of the eight ALGs activated in the state to boost military infrastructure along the China border. pic.twitter.com/4WGH4LenH7— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019
Arunachal Pradesh: Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal RD Mathur and Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan landed in Indian Air Force's AN-32 transport aircraft at Vijaynagar advanced landing ground (ALG) near China border. https://t.co/7qOCZ4PLKA pic.twitter.com/CSv4gLLhqL— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने हाथ से मैला साफ करने से होने वाली मौतों को लेकर चिंता जताई हैं। न्यायालय ने सवाल किया कि मैला साफ करने वालों को मास्क और ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर मुहैया क्यों नहीं कराए जाते हैं।
18 सितंबर 2019