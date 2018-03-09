India supports all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy. We hope that such engagement will help in reducing tensions & pave the way for lasting peace & reconciliation in the Korean peninsula: Raveesh Kumar, MEA Spox pic.twitter.com/Gdclf6djZo

There's a way to issue & renew passport. We are finding out how this took place in his case. It is very clear that he is a fugitive and is wanted by the Govt of India. We were in touch with the Dubai govt and they have deported him: Raveesh Kumar, MEA Spokesperson on Farooq Takla pic.twitter.com/KE6Zc9hQqJ