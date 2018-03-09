शहर चुनें

भारत कोरियाई प्रायद्वीप में शांति और स्थिरता लाने के सभी प्रयासों का समर्थन करता हैः विदेश मंत्रालय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 04:45 PM IST
India supports all efforts to bring about peace in Korean peninsula Says MEA Raveesh Kumar
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार - फोटो : ANI
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने शुक्रवार को कोरियाई प्रायद्वीप पर शांति लाने के लिए हर कदम उठाए जाने की बात कही है। इस मसले पर उन्होंने कहा कि भारत संवाद और कूटनीति के माध्यम से कोरियाई प्रायद्वीप में शांति और स्थिरता लाने के सभी प्रयासों का समर्थन करता है। हमें उम्मीद है कि इस तरह की इंगेजमेंट तनाव को कम करने में मदद करेगी और कोरियाई प्रायद्वीप में स्थायी शांति एवं समाधान के लिए मार्ग प्रशस्त करेगी। गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले खबर आई थी कि उत्तर कोरिया के शासक किम जोंग उन ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से मुलाकात करने की बात कही है। बता दें कि दक्षिण कोरिया के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार ने इस वार्ता की पेशकश की थी। दक्षिण कोरिया के दूत ने कहा था कि राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने किम जोंग से मई में मिलने की इच्छा जाहिर की है। 
वहीं 1993 मुंबई ब्लास्ट केस के मुख्य आरोपियों में से एक रहे मोहम्मद फारुख उर्फ फारुख टकला मामले में  विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि पासपोर्ट को जारी करने और रिन्यू करने के तरीके हैं। हम पता लगा रहे हैं कि यह कैसे हुआ। यह स्पष्ट है कि वह भगोड़ा है। हम दुबई सरकार से लगातार संपर्क में हैं और उन्होंने उसे डिपॉर्ट किया है। बताते चले कि फारुख टकला को गुरुवार (8 मार्च) को दुबई से भारत लाया गया। और मुंबई के टाडा कोर्ट के सामने उसकी पेशी हुई। जहां कोर्ट ने उसे 19 मार्च तक के लिए पुलिस कस्टडी में भेज दिया। बता दें कि फारुक टकला 1993 ब्लास्ट में अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का साथी रहा है। उसके खिलाफ 1995 में रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस जारी किया गया था। 
 



विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने आगे श्रीदेवी मामले में कहा कि जहां तक मुझे पता है कि यूएई सरकार की तरफ से पेपरवर्क हमें सौंप दिया गया था और इसके आधार पर श्रीदेवी का शव भारत लाया गया। अगर कुछ संदिग्ध होता, तो वह सच सामने आ जाता। 

वहीं कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन त्रूदो के लिए मुंबई में आयोजित डिनर पार्टी में खालिस्तानी आतंकी जसपाल अटवाल के शामिल होने के विवाद पर रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि वह जायज वीजा पर भारत आया था। यह उसकी तीसरी भारत यात्रा थी। भारत सरकार की एक जागरूक प्रवासी नीति है जिसमें गुमराह तत्व भी शामिल हैं, उन पर भारत विरोधी भावनाएं होने का आरोप लगा था, जो उन्होंने छोड़ दिया है। मालूम हो कि भारत की ओर से आपत्ति जताने के बाद पीएम त्रूदो ने अटवाल को दिए गए निमंत्रण को बड़ी भूल माना था।



 
