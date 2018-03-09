India supports all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy. We hope that such engagement will help in reducing tensions & pave the way for lasting peace & reconciliation in the Korean peninsula: Raveesh Kumar, MEA Spox pic.twitter.com/Gdclf6djZo— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018
There's a way to issue & renew passport. We are finding out how this took place in his case. It is very clear that he is a fugitive and is wanted by the Govt of India. We were in touch with the Dubai govt and they have deported him: Raveesh Kumar, MEA Spokesperson on Farooq Takla pic.twitter.com/KE6Zc9hQqJ— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक ऐतिहासिक फैसले में कहा है कि गरिमा के साथ मौत एक मौलिक अधिकार है। इसके साथ ही शीर्ष अदालत ने निष्क्रिय इच्छामृत्यु और लिविंग विल को कानूनन वैध ठहराया है।
9 मार्च 2018