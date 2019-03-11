शहर चुनें

भारत ने लंबी मारक क्षमता वाले दो रॉकेट का किया सफल परीक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बालासोर Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 05:37 PM IST
भारत ने आज लंबी मारक क्षमता वाले दो रॉकेट का सफल परीक्षण किया। यह परीक्षण ओडिशा के बालासोर सट पर किए गए। ये रॉकेट पिनाका निर्देशित विस्तारित सीमा (पिनाका गाइडेड एक्सटेंडेड रेंज) तकनीक से लैस हैं। दोनों रॉकेट ने 90 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित लक्ष्य पर सही निशाना लगाया। 
Spotlight

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

बज गया 'महासंग्राम' का बिगुल, अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए लोकसभा चुनाव की महाकवरेज

11 मार्च 2019

वोट डालने के लिए कतार में खड़े मतदाता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

2019 का चुनाव होगा दुनिया का सबसे महंगा चुनाव, अमेरिकी विशेषज्ञ का दावा

11 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मिशन 2019: सोशल मीडिया पर मजबूत उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने में जुटे नेता

11 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एनजीओ पर सरकार की कार्रवाई से विदेशी चंदे में 40 फीसदी की कमी

11 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चुनाव आयोग हुआ सख्त, हर मतदान केंद्र पर होगी वीवीपैट

11 मार्च 2019

लाहौर एयरपोर्ट
World

एयर स्ट्राइक : खौफजदा पाक दो दिन और बंद रखेगा अपना हवाई क्षेत्र

10 मार्च 2019

Jamaat-e-Islami was in touch with the Pakistani High Commission in India
India News

भारत में पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के संपर्क में था जमात-ए-इस्लामी 

10 मार्च 2019

mansa musa 1 emperor of Mali empire richest man in history
Bizarre News

ये है इतिहास का सबसे अमीर इंसान, दौलत इतनी कि अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल

10 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका में 15 प्रत्याशियों को हराकर चुनाव जीता बकरा, बना मेयर

10 मार्च 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

राजद में उम्मीदवारों और गठबंधन भागीदारों पर लालू करेंगे फैसला

10 मार्च 2019

Most Read

रमजान के दौरान चुनाव तारीखों पर बवाल
India News

रमजान के दौरान चुनाव को टीएमसी-आप ने बताया साजिश, चुनाव आयोग ने दी सफाई

लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों के एलान के साथ ही एक नया विवाद सामने आ खड़ा हुआ है। उत्तर प्रदेश, पश्चिम बंगाल और बिहार में सात चरणों में चुनाव होने हैं। ऐसे में चुनाव की कुछ तारीखों के रमजान महीने के दौरान पड़ने पर बयानबाजी शुरू हो गई है। 

11 मार्च 2019

एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इस कारण से लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे शरद पवार, बताई ये वजह

11 मार्च 2019

भारत में चुनाव
India News

इन 5 वजहों से भारत के चुनावों पर है पूरी दुनिया की नजर

11 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

गुजरात में कांग्रेस कार्य समिति की बैठक, नोटबंदी पर मोदी सरकार को घेरने की बनेगी रणनीति

11 मार्च 2019

राजनाथ सिंह के आवास पर बैठक
India News

घोषणापत्र पर मंथन: राजनाथ के आवास पर भाजपा नेताओं की अहम बैठक

11 मार्च 2019

जयराम रमेश (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आरबीआई पर थोपी गई थी नोटबंदी, सरकार आने पर हम जांच कराएंगे: कांग्रेस

11 मार्च 2019

पिछले दिनों ज्म्मू-कश्मीर गई थी चुनाव आयोग की टीम (फाईल फोटो)
India News

देश में पहली बार इस एक लोकसभा सीट पर तीन चरणों में होगा मतदान

11 मार्च 2019

तिहाड़ जेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वीवीआईपी हेलिकॉप्टर मामला : मिशेल से पूछताछ के लिए ईडी की याचिका पर तिहाड़ से जवाब तलब

11 मार्च 2019

शिखा गर्ग
India News

इथोपिया विमान हादसा: मृतकों में पर्यावरण मंत्रालय की सलाहकार शिखा सहित चार भारतीय शामिल

11 मार्च 2019

Dr. Manmohan Singh
India News

पंजाब की इस महत्वपूर्ण सीट से चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह

11 मार्च 2019

पिछले लोकसभा चुनावों से काफी अलग होंगे इस बार के लोकसभा चुनाव, देखिए ये होगा खास

11 अप्रैल से 19 मई के बीच 7 चरणों में मतदान होंगे। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को सुचारू रूप से सम्पन्न कराने के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने इस बार कुछ खास नियमों को जारी किया है। जिनका पालन प्रत्याशियों और आम जनता दोनों को करना होगा।

11 मार्च 2019

पद्म सम्मान 0:52

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने दिए पद्म पुरस्कार, राष्ट्रपति भवन में हुआ भव्य समारोह

11 मार्च 2019

फारुक अबदुल्ला 2:01

जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा चुनाव रद्द करने पर बोले फारूक अब्दुल्ला कहा 'कुछ गड़बड़ करने की सोची है...'

11 मार्च 2019

टीएमसी 2:26

लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर TMC के फरहाद हकीम का बयान, भाजपा चाहती है कि अल्पसंख्यक अपने वोट न डालें

11 मार्च 2019

रामदेव 2:25

बाबा रामदेव ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, कहा उम्मीद है लोग मोदी को ही वोट देंगे

10 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव-तारीखों का एलान
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: जानिए आपके इलाके में कब है मतदान, यहां मिलेगी पूरी जानकारी

11 मार्च 2019

मुस्लिम नेताओं ने चुनाव की तारीखों पर सवाल उठाए हैं
India News

रमजान के महीने में चुनाव की तारीख पर विवाद बढ़ा, मुस्लिम नेताओं ने जताई आपत्ति

11 मार्च 2019

नितिन गडकरी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

गडकरी बोले- टॉप करने वाला अफसर बनता है, तीन बार फेल होने वाला मंत्री

11 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव-तारीखों का एलान
India News

सात चरणों में लोकसभा चुनाव 2019, नतीजे 23 मई को, जानें आपके राज्य में कब है मतदान

11 मार्च 2019

शादी का फाइल फोटो
India News

अप्रैल-मई में शादी है तो जरुर पढ़ें ये खबर, बिना परमिशन किया ऐसा तो चुकानी होगी बड़ी कीमत

11 मार्च 2019

Election Shedule
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: देश के 22 राज्यों में कैसी होगी चुनावी भिड़ंत, पढ़ें पूरा समीकरण

11 मार्च 2019

