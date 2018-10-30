शहर चुनें

भारत ने स्वदेश निर्मित अग्नि-1 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का सफलतापूर्वक किया रात्रि परीक्षण

भाषा, बालासोर Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 11:34 PM IST
अग्नि-वी
अग्नि-वी
ख़बर सुनें
भारत ने परमाणु हथियार ले जाने में सक्षम स्वदेश निर्मित अग्नि-1 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का मंगलवार को सफलतापूर्वक रात्रि परीक्षण किया। यह मिसाइल 700 किलोमीटर की दूरी तक के लक्ष्य को भेद सकती है। 
सैन्य सूत्रों ने बताया कि सामरिक बल कमान ने अभियान तैयारियों को मजबूत करने के लिए डॉ अब्दुल कलाम द्वीप से मिसाइल का परीक्षण किया। सूत्रों ने परीक्षण को सफल बताते हुए कहा कि परीक्षण के दौरान सभी लक्ष्यों को हासिल कर लिया गया। 

agni-1 ballistic missile agni-1 missile अग्नि-1 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल
