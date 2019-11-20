भारत ने किया दो पृथ्वी बैलिस्टिक मिसाइलों का सफल रात्रि-परीक्षण, 300 किमी तक मार करने में सक्षम

India successfully carries out night-time test-firing of two Prithvi ballistic missiles off the coast of Odisha. The trials of the 300 km-range missiles was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command. pic.twitter.com/K2lYBqxXy6— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019
महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन को लेकर मुंबई से दिल्ली तक जारी बैठकों के दौर के बाद भी अबतक तस्वीर साफ नहीं हो सकी है। कांग्रेस और एनसीपी के बड़े नेता आज दिल्ली में इस बाबत बड़ी बैठक करेंगे।
20 नवंबर 2019