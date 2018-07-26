शहर चुनें

भारत के सोनम वांगचुक और वाटवानी को मिलेगा रेमन मैग्सेसे पुरस्कार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 26 Jul 2018 05:23 PM IST
इस साल रेमन मैग्सेसे पुरस्कार की सूची में दो भारतीयों का नाम भी शामिल है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, भारत के सोनम वांगचुक और भारत वाटनानी को इस बार रेमन मैग्सेसे पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया जा रहा है। बता दें कि यह पुरस्कार इन्हें अपने क्षेत्र में विशेष रूप से उल्लेखनीय कार्य करने के लिए दिया जा रहा है। इस पुरस्कार को एशिया का नोबेल पुरस्कार कहा जाता है। 
 


डॉ. भारत वटवानी को हजारों मानसिक रूप से बीमार गरीबों के इलाज के लिए, जबकि सोनम वांगचुक को शिक्षा, संस्कृति और पर्यावरण के क्षेत्र में उनके अहम योगदान को लेकर सम्मानित किया जा रहा है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि मैग्सेसे पुरस्कार की शुरुआत साल 1957 में फिलीपींस के राष्ट्रपति की एक प्लेन क्रैश में हुई मौत के बाद शुरू किया गया था। यह पुरस्कार  31 अगस्त को मनीला में वितरित किए जाएंगे। 
