कोरोना का कहर: दैनिक मौतों ने ध्वस्त किए अबतक के सारे रिकॉर्ड, 24 घंटे में 6148 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान

India reports 94,052 #COVID19 cases, 1,51,367 discharges & 6148 deaths (highest in one day) in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,91,83,121

Total discharges: 2,76,55,493

Death toll: 3,59,676

Active cases: 11,67,952



Total vaccination: 23,90,58,360 pic.twitter.com/hS9rDOCDuq