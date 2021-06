कोरोना: एक बार फिर बढ़े दैनिक मामले, बीते 24 घंटे में मिले 50040 नए केस, 1258 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान

COVID19 | India reports 50,040 fresh cases, 57,944 recoveries, and 1,258 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,02,33,183

Total recoveries: 2,92,51,029

Death toll: 3,95,751

Active cases: 5,86,403 pic.twitter.com/6A2o3DMtSs