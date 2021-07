कोरोना: दैनिक मामलों में उतार-चढ़ाव जारी, बीते 24 घंटे में 46617 नए केस मिले, 853 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान

India reports 46,617 new #COVID19 cases, 59,384 recoveries, and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,04,58,251

Total recoveries: 2,95,48,302

Active cases: 5,09,637

Death toll: 4,00,312



Total Vaccination: 34,00,76,232 pic.twitter.com/M8bYPkUM9N