कोरोना: 91 दिनों के बाद सबसे कम 42640 दैनिक मामले हुए दर्ज, 1167 मरीजों की गई जान

India reports 42,640 new #COVID19 cases (lowest in 91 days), 81,839 discharges & 1,167 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,99,77,861

Total discharges: 2,89,26,038

Death toll: 3,89,302

Active cases: 6,62,521



Total Vaccination: 28,87,66,201 pic.twitter.com/xyFVIvvIEt