फिर बढ़ा संक्रमण: देश में पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान मिले 39 हजार से ज्यादा नए मामले, 546 लोगों ने गंवाई जान

India reports 39,097 new #COVID19 cases, 35,087 recoveries, and 546 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021
Total cases: 3,13,32,159
Total recoveries: 3,05,03,166
Active cases: 4,08,977
Death toll: 4,20,016
Total vaccination: 42,78,82,261 pic.twitter.com/wORH3svtQa
