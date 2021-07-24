बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
India reports 39 097 new COVID19 cases and 546 deaths in the last 24 hours

फिर बढ़ा संक्रमण: देश में पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान मिले 39 हजार से ज्यादा नए मामले, 546 लोगों ने गंवाई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Sat, 24 Jul 2021 09:49 AM IST

सार

भारत में कोरोना की रफ्तार थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। लगातार संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। बीते 24 घंटे में 39 हजार से ज्यादा नए मामले सामने आए हैं, वहीं 546 लोगों की मौत हो गई। 
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो)
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

देश में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों में लगातार उतार-चढ़ाव आ रहा है। किसी दिन मामले घट जाते हैं तो किसी भी अचानक नए केस सामने आ जाते हैं। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान देश में कुल 39 हजार 97 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए, जबकि 546 लोगों ने जान गंवा दी। 
बता दें कि देश में अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 3,13,32,159 हो चुकी है, जिनमें 3,05,03,166 मरीज ठीक हो गए। इस वक्त देश में 4,08,977 मरीज कोरोना से संक्रमित हैं, जबकि कुल मौत का आंकड़ा 4,20,016 पहुंच चुका है। राहत की बात यह है कि देश में अब तक 42,78,82,261 लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लग चुकी है।



 

india news national new covid19 cases
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

