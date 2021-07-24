फिर बढ़ा संक्रमण: देश में पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान मिले 39 हजार से ज्यादा नए मामले, 546 लोगों ने गंवाई जान

India reports 39,097 new #COVID19 cases, 35,087 recoveries, and 546 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,13,32,159

Total recoveries: 3,05,03,166

Active cases: 4,08,977

Death toll: 4,20,016



Total vaccination: 42,78,82,261