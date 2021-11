देश में कोरोना: बीते 24 घंटे में 10 हजार से ज्यादा नए मामले, 313 लोगों ने गंवाई जान

#COVID-19 | India reports 10,488 new cases, 12,329 recoveries & 313 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.



Total cases 3,45,10,413

Total recoveries 3,39,22,037

Death toll 4,65,662

Active cases 1,22,714



Total Vaccination: 1,16,50,55,210 pic.twitter.com/CImIcmfqTf